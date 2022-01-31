The Children Joe Manchin Left Behind

Melissa Boyles spends much of her time caring for others. When I talked to her in mid-January, she was making the roughly 45-minute drive from her home of Clarksburg to Buckhannon, West Virginia, to look after an aunt. A former home care worker, the 63-year-old Boyles is the primary caretaker for her teenage granddaughter, Nevaeh. She and her husband, who is unable to work because of myriad health issues, rely on disability benefits to scrape by. Boyles has opted not to get surgery for a recently torn rotator cuff, worried about who’d care for Nevaeh—“heaven” spelled backward—if she was out of commission.

Between July and December, Boyles at least lived with an extra cushion. Hers was one of the roughly 36 million families receiving a monthly payment of the expanded child tax credit, part of the American Rescue Plan that Joe Biden signed in March 2021. With those regular checks, Boyles ensured that Nevaeh ate a bit better and had clothes to cover a recent growth spurt. She bought a dress at a consignment store for Nevaeh’s homecoming dance, a flash of sorely needed teenage normalcy for her granddaughter, who has struggled with depression and receives regular counseling. “It was helping my household, so that I didn’t have to rob Peter to pay Paul,” Boyles said. With the extra financial support each month, she no longer had to choose which bills to pay.

The American Rescue Plan raised the annual child tax credit to $3,600 for children five and under, and to $3,000 for children between the ages of six and 17, for families earning under a certain threshold. In July, the Internal Revenue Service started distributing monthly checks of $300 per child under six and $250 per older child, with caretakers like Boyles able to claim the remaining half of the credit (the amount that would have been distributed if the program had begun in January) on 2021 tax returns. Although the child credit already existed at a lower amount, until last year it had been unavailable to caretakers too poor to file income taxes.