The Children Joe Manchin Left Behind

The American Rescue Plan raised the annual child tax credit to $3,600 for children five and under, and to $3,000 for children between the ages of six and 17, for families earning under a certain threshold. In July, the Internal Revenue Service started distributing monthly checks of $300 per child under six and $250 per older child, with caretakers like Boyles able to claim the remaining half of the credit (the amount that would have been distributed if the program had begun in January) on 2021 tax returns. Although the child credit already existed at a lower amount, until last year it had been unavailable to caretakers too poor to file income taxes.

The Build Back Better Act, Democrats’ proposal to invest in education, childcare, and climate, initially included a one-year extension of the expanded credit, and would make permanent the refundability provision that brought in poorer parents and caretakers. But the Democratic senator from Boyles’s state, Joe Manchin, opposes BBB, citing the cost and demanding it come with a work requirement. “I’ve been basically very clear on that,” Manchin reiterated in early January. To get the credit, Manchin has said, families should file a W-2 form showing that they have taxable income. (All Senate Republicans, including Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, are uniformly opposed to BBB.) The expanded child tax credit—both its higher cash amounts and the refundability aspect that was so key to poor families—expired at the end of December.

“Why should my granddaughter not get it because me and my husband are disabled?” Boyles said about Manchin’s stipulation on work requirements. “I didn’t ask to be raising a 16-year-old at 63.” Ironically, one of the concerns Manchin raised, falsely, was that the benefit would be inaccessible to grandparents raising their grandchildren. Grandparents are able to receive the credit if they claim their grandchildren as dependents.