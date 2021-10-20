Housing Is the Great Endangered Necessity of the Build Back Better Bill

We need to build more affordable housing, but we can’t build our way out of this crisis.

It’s also a policy mistake to separate rental assistance from affordability. The truth is that it is rising rents and stagnating wages that have increased homeless rates. We need to build more affordable housing, but we can’t build our way out of this crisis. For example, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a plan that would create another 20,000 units by 2027 for a problem that tens of millions face. Therefore, the right policy approach includes rental assistance and preserving affordable housing, like public housing, as well.

Another pressing issue is the living conditions faced by the nation’s 1.2 million residents of public housing. Build Back Better includes $80 million to preserve funding to make the horribly crumbling housing livable. Will that be cut, too?

Not only must Democrats in Congress recognize the humanitarian and political benefits of stemming evictions and preserving public housing, but state and local government must be bolder and create new ways of addressing this inequality crisis. When I announced my candidacy for mayor of New York City in October 2020, it was with a burning desire to make New York affordable for its residents. After all, the pulse of this city, and communities around the country, comes from its people. We are one of the most diverse cities in the country, with 800 languages spoken here and all the cultural vibrancy that creates. We are the home to hip-hop, as the Verzuz between Big Daddy Kane and KRS-ONE showed. Diversity drives culture and attracts business and tourism, but it also helps us contribute 8 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product. Losing our residents to high-end housing is an existential crisis. I proposed to subsidize the rents for renters so that no one paid too much for housing, and I would use federal bailout money and the cost savings from catastrophically expensive welfare hotels to pay for it.