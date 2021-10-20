Housing Is the Great Endangered Necessity of the Build Back Better Bill

Another pressing issue is the living conditions faced by the nation’s 1.2 million residents of public housing. Build Back Better includes $80 million to preserve funding to make the horribly crumbling housing livable. Will that be cut, too?

Not only must Democrats in Congress recognize the humanitarian and political benefits of stemming evictions and preserving public housing, but state and local government must be bolder and create new ways of addressing this inequality crisis. When I announced my candidacy for mayor of New York City in October 2020, it was with a burning desire to make New York affordable for its residents. After all, the pulse of this city, and communities around the country, comes from its people. We are one of the most diverse cities in the country, with 800 languages spoken here and all the cultural vibrancy that creates. We are the home to hip-hop, as the Verzuz between Big Daddy Kane and KRS-ONE showed. Diversity drives culture and attracts business and tourism, but it also helps us contribute 8 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product. Losing our residents to high-end housing is an existential crisis. I proposed to subsidize the rents for renters so that no one paid too much for housing, and I would use federal bailout money and the cost savings from catastrophically expensive welfare hotels to pay for it.

Vouchers and subsidies have their challenges. Only one in four people eligible for vouchers actually gets one, and landlords often discriminate against them, particularly if they are held by people of color. And there is the issue of preventing landlords from price gouging the public coffers because of subsidies. But these are good problems to have, which, when faced, can be solved. Let’s start with a rigorous Build Back Better program that includes an eviction-prevention and affordable housing strategy and show this country that Democrats can get housing done.