January 6 Committee Recap: What Did Trump Do, and When Did He Do It?

For the January 6 Committee, there’s no shortage of documents within its reach and the last week illustrated that in a big way. First, President Biden opted against blocking the release of Trump White House visitor logs. Then the National Archives released a separate letter to Trump giving the former president a 15-day notice on when it plans to hand over the visitor logs to the January 6 committee on March 3. Trump, of course, wanted to block the release of those logs and argued that executive privilege should prevent the publicizing of those logs. Biden disagreed.

The importance of those logs is potentially massive. They could reveal who came and went the day of the insurrection and assault on the Capitol, and whom Trump was talking with and receiving advice from that day. Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who is on the Jan. 6 committee, has spoken often of the “187 minutes” of active insurrection time and has said we need to have as precise a timeline as possible of Trump’s activities during that time—whom he called, whom he was with, and more. It’s a Trump-era spin on the old Watergate question of what did the president know and when did he know it.