January 6 Committee Recap: What Did Trump Do, and When Did He Do It?

The importance of those logs is potentially massive. They could reveal who came and went the day of the insurrection and assault on the Capitol, and whom Trump was talking with and receiving advice from that day. Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who is on the January 6 committee, has spoken often of the “187 minutes” of active insurrection time and has said we need to have as precise a timeline as possible of Trump’s activities during it—whom he called, whom he was with, and more. It’s a Trump-era spin on the old Watergate question of: What did the president know and when did he know it?

In an interview with The New Republic on Thursday, Congressman Adam Kinzinger, the only other Republican on the committee, said he hoped the logs could be as elucidating as possible but there’s a chance Trump and his team may have already figured out a way around that.

“I’ve heard some kind of concerns that maybe he gets what they categorize as a ‘personal visitor,’ and in that case it’s not logged. I don’t know if that’s the case. If that’s how that works … because then people like Rudy [Giuliani] could say personal visitor not listed,” Kinzinger said. “At the same time, we have a lot of people on record saying stuff, and this may be our chance to be able to call B.S. on them or not.”