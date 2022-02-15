But attorneys and experts who specialize in congressional investigations said in interviews Monday that it’s really not clear how willing Giuliani is to work with the committee—or over what. What little information Giuliani is revealing about his newfound willingness to talk with the committee creates more questions than answers. If he does talk, though, it seems pretty obvious what the committee will want to talk to him about.

“Clearly all investigative roads lead to Donald Trump,” said Norm Eisen, the former co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the first Trump impeachment trial. “So there’s a myriad of indicators of that, but the desire to talk to Giuliani is the latest.”

Giuliani was not always the cartoonish, bumbling legal sidekick he is today. Once he was considered the front-runner in the Republican primary for the presidency. Before that, he was the leader of the largest city in America. And before that, and most relevant for present purposes, he was the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York. Even as he’s lost a step or three, he still must understand the intricacies of serious federal legal inquiries. So Giuliani could just be looking to give the bare minimum of cooperation to the panel and thereby avoid facing a referral to the Justice Department for defying a subpoena.