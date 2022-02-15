The news that Rudy Giuliani is open to making an about-face and answering the House January 6 committee’s questions is a potentially explosive move that could redirect the course of the entire investigation.

What Giuliani has to share could be some of the most valuable information the committee will obtain. Giuliani has been Donald Trump’s personal attorney while Trump was president and usually the face (besides Trump himself) of the former president’s most outlandish actions while in office. The former New York mayor was part of the inner circle coordinating the push to block Congress from certifying that Joe Biden won the election fairly from the Willard Hotel command center just down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House. He has also been Trump’s sounding board and cheerleader for the most bizarre conspiracy theories and false claims the president has peddled. His information could fill in the most important holes about Trump in ways that no one else could.

But attorneys and experts who specialize in congressional investigations said in interviews Monday that it’s really not clear how willing Giuliani is to work with the committee—or over what. What little information Giuliani is revealing about his newfound willingness to talk with the committee creates more questions than answers. But if he does talk, it seems pretty obvious what the committee will want to talk to him about.