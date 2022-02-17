Donald Trump Has Had an Epically Terrible Legal Week

Mazars did not completely throw the Trump Organization under the bus. It also said that it did not view the discrepancies as “material,” which Trump’s lawyers can utilize as part of a defense. That will be a question for prosecutors to assess and, potentially, a jury to decide. But Trump’s younger son, Eric Trump, and his longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, who has been indicted on allegations of tax fraud already, both sat for depositions with the attorney general’s office and asserted their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination over 500 times! While our criminal system does not allow an inference of guilt from invoking the Fifth, it suggests that they are unable to answer questions in a way that absolves them of guilt or would create some doubt about whether they intended to inflate or deflate property values.

If nothing else, the negative news this generates for Trump is unhelpful, and no politician would want it. Consider that Trump has been personally linked to allegations of fraud. For example, he apparently signed the checks to pay Weisselberg’s grandchild’s school tuition, rather than pay him reportable earnings.

These very serious legal troubles, however, are unlikely to be factors in the midterm elections. For one thing, prosecutors like to win their cases, particularly high-profile cases. No one will or should go after a former president without a meticulous and careful investigation. That takes time, and often a lot of it. If indictments come, they may not come in time to influence primaries or the general election in November.

But even if they did, Trump is not on the ballot. Voters in midterm elections are rarely, if ever, voting on a former president’s reputation. At a time of rising costs, deep concerns about how children are faring in school thanks to two years of Covid-19, and anxiety over crime rates, voters will vote on their daily life concerns, not where Trump’s legal battles are playing out. For GOP candidates, there may well be a question about whether to seek Trump’s endorsement or campaigning. Remember that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin wisely did not appear in public with Trump.