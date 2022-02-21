Ted Cruz and the Rest of Them Should Shut Up About Munich Now

“Appeasement” has been a dirty word since the publication in 1940 of Guilty Men, a bitter and very dishonest pamphlet by three journalists working for Lord Beaverbrook (although he had been an arch appeaser), which became a British bestseller that summer. Three years ago, Tim Bouverie made the case once again in Appeasing Hitler, an accomplished first book by a young writer, though scarcely a novel argument. An unusually ignorant reviewer could say that, before reading Bouverie’s book, he had never realized that “appeasement” was originally “a term embraced by its proponents.” But, of course, it was. In 1911, Churchill was a young Cabinet minister in the Liberal government of H.H. Asquith, to whom he wrote, “I hope we may be able to pursue une politique d’apaisement,” by which he meant conciliating their Tory opponents. Ten years later, in 1921, Churchill had hoped to see an “appeasement of the fearful hatreds and antagonisms which exist in Europe.” And so for Chamberlain, such appeasement was the best way of averting a war that, as he correctly foresaw, might be even more terrible than the war of 1914-18, which was such an indelible memory for him and so many other English people.

Of all the critiques of Chamberlain and appeasement, none is more deplorable than the claim that the British were culpable for not doing more to restrain Hitler, or to encourage the so-called German resistance. Why was that the duty of the British? Hitler was not Neville Chamberlain’s fault. The Germans wanted Hitler, and they got him. That may sound a little bald, but in the undoubtedly free German election of 1932, the National Socialists under Hitler, on a platform of national aggrandizement and racial hatred, won 37 percent of the vote. Under a system in which no one party ever achieved a majority, that wasn’t a majority, but it was an easy plurality—more than the combined vote for the parties of the Left, Social Democrats, and Communists, and roughly double their 1930 tally.

There may have been Germans who disliked Hitler, and generals who whispered about overthrowing him, but they did nothing, and thereafter followed him into world war and crimes of unparalleled wickedness. Again, it was not Chamberlain who forced the Germans to commit those crimes. Those accusations against the British are part of a comforting myth that Hitler, National Socialism, and the Third Reich were all an unfortunate mishap that had befallen the German people, when in truth by 1938 Hitler was the most popular leader Germany had ever had. The so-called resistance made no attempt to destroy him until July 1944, when the Red Army was on the Vistula, the allied armies were north of Rome and approaching Paris, the cities of Germany were being reduced to rubble by bombing, and catastrophe stared Germany in the face.

In his speech denouncing Munich, Churchill said that “we have sustained a total and unmitigated defeat,” which has been widely accepted to this day. But was it true? The great historian Gerhard L. Weinberg, American but German-Jewish by origin, has argued convincingly that at Munich, “Hitler had been trapped into settling for what he had publicly claimed rather than what he really wanted and had persistently told his associates he could get. He had had to abandon his plan for a war to destroy Czechoslovakia.” In January 1945, musing in the bunker as he faced the end for Germany and himself, Hitler bitterly lamented that Chamberlain had made it so difficult for him to begin war when he wanted: “We ought to have gone to war in 1938 … September 1938 would have been the most favorable date.”