Ted Cruz and the Rest of Them Should Shut Up About Munich Now

That last meant the more than three million Germans living in the ancient kingdom of Bohemia and margravate of Moravia, the territory that is now the Czech Republic. Some lived in Prague, which had been a German-speaking city until the nineteenth century and even in the twentieth was the home of the German Charles University; of Franz Kafka, a “Czech” Jew but a German writer; and of the Prager Zeitung, a famous liberal newspaper. But most lived in a solidly German-speaking crescent of hills running round the Bohemian plain, the co-called Sudetenland, dotted with famous spas like Marienbad and Carlsbad and the towns that gave their names to beers, Pilsen and Budweis.* No sooner were the treaties signed than it became a touchstone of liberal opinion that, of all the wrongs of the postwar settlement, “the worst offence was the subjection of over three million Germans to Czech rule.” That was H.N. Brailsford, the leading radical commentator on foreign affairs in England, writing in 1920, and what he said was echoed by the Labour Party, then in the process of overtaking the Liberals as the main British party of the left.

For all that his name has become a curse, Chamberlain has been gravely misunderstood.

At first held by radicals and liberals, this opinion increasingly became the view of most English people, including Conservatives, as well as of those few Americans who took a serious interest in international affairs. And so Neville Chamberlain was very far from alone. In Munich, following the portrayal in Harris’s book, Chamberlain is played sympathetically by Jeremy Irons, a refreshing contrast to the grotesque caricatures of Chamberlain and Lord Halifax in that ridiculous movie Darkest Hour. For all that his name has become a curse, Chamberlain has been gravely misunderstood. He was anything but a Tory obscurantist. The son of the great radical Joseph Chamberlain, Neville playfully told his Birmingham constituents that “I was not born a little Conservative. I was brought up as a Liberal and afterwards as a Liberal Unionist.” He hated “the odious title of Conservative,” and when he died in November 1940, Lady Cecily Debenham, a family friend, wrote to his widow: “It makes my blood boil when I see his ‘Tory’ and ‘Reactionary’ outlook taken as a matter of course.” As she said, “Neville was a Radical to the end of his days,” even if the whirligig of politics had taken him to the leadership of the Tory Party, as it once had that other sometime radical, Benjamin Disraeli.

He was certainly the greatest reforming politician in British politics between the wars, maybe of the past century. From 1931 to 1937, he was chancellor of the exchequer and rescued the country from the worst consequences of the Depression, in part by reversing the foolish decision of a previous chancellor, Winston Churchill, to return to the gold standard. Before that, as minister of health from 1924 to 1929, Chamberlain changed the country, creating much of what we now take for granted in the way of welfare and social security, from health care to public housing to local government. When he succeeded Stanley Baldwin as prime minister in 1937, he was determined to apply the same rational reforming spirit to foreign affairs and national conflicts.