What Do Crime Writers Owe Their Subjects?

The novel’s middle pages come from the true crime book that Chandler has spent half of a decade piecing together. These sections focus on a group of teenagers who have moved into the abandoned premises of Monster Adult X and transformed it into their personal clubhouse. College-bound Derrick and medicated Seth invite their homeless friend Alex to sleep in the back, and soon enough classmate Angela has joined them. They decorate the store according to their wildest teenage fantasies, and what began as a hangout is soon something more: a place of protection, a castle, something worth defending.



In one of the novel’s best sequences, Darnielle relates in careful detail the modifications that Seth and Alex make to the porn store viewing booths, zooming in on the effects of “red sharpie, white correction fluid, and oily orange paint meant for indicating where it’s not safe for construction crews to dig” for the better part of five pages. Writing in a heightened, deliberately purplish tone—“Behold the first chamber,” it begins—he pays attention to quavering spray-paint lines, etchings into glass and plastic, and the sorts of imagery (wizards, witches, devils) that enliven pulp paperbacks and the album covers of also-ran metal bands. Where everyone else sees vandalism and possible depravity, Darnielle describes an earnest attempt at expression, provocation, and a kind of personal exorcism.

This is fundamentally a novel about whose perspectives we gravitate toward and whose we bury when telling stories about crime and suffering. As another writer tells Chandler at a conference: “There aren’t any villains in a true crime book. There’s the hero, and there’s his victims.” In what we see of his other books, Chandler strives to write a different kind of story. He wants to give life to the victims, rather than introducing them “on a conveyor belt that leads to the guillotine.” He wants them to exist, at least for a time, beyond the swathe of destruction that has brought them to his attention. “To understand the particulars,” he relates, is “to feel pity for the person who had borne the brunt of them.”

As another writer tells Chandler at a conference: “There aren’t any villains in a true crime book. There’s the hero, and there’s his victims.”

Yet Chandler often finds himself asking: Who’s the real victim here? His debut, The White Witch of Morro Bay, presents the story of a high school teacher who killed and dismembered two of her students, named Gene and Jesse, after they broke into her home. Darnielle devotes two separate sections to the story, placing them like brackets on either side of the Milpitas material. Neither reads like an excerpt from a true crime book. Presented in second-person present tense, they relate the crime from two perspectives: that of the teacher who committed it and that of Jesse’s mother. If the first seeks to exonerate the murderer (she was, Chandler thinks, “a blameless schoolteacher who paid a terrible price for defending herself”), the second reads more like a condemnation. In one very long letter, Jesse’s mother seeks to explain to Chandler the intense and unyielding pain that his book has caused her and to prove that there was more to her son’s life than his act of breaking and entering. The boy’s father terrorized both mother and son, leading Jesse to hold so tightly to his friend Gene that even when Gene proposed robbing their teacher, Jesse found himself incapable of saying no. Why had Chandler told the story of her son’s murderer, she asks, and not of her murdered son?