What Do Crime Writers Owe Their Subjects?

Darnielle, who is best known for his band the Mountain Goats, made his literary debut in 2008 with a volume on Black Sabbath’s Master of Reality in the 33 1/3 series, and in 2014 published the National Book Award–nominated novel Wolf in White Van. Over the past 30 years, Darnielle has used the Mountain Goats to expound a sort of small-scale, lo-fi humanism. His songs tell the stories of those on the losing end of transactions both daily and disastrous: mental ward patients and group home inmates, extinct species and characters from Scarface. But Darnielle is rarely voyeuristic; he gets inside his characters, exhibiting their passions as much as their pain. He has themed albums around epic fantasy and regional wrestling circuits, and his books are filled with outmoded, tactile pursuits: snail-mail role-playing games, small-town video stores, true crime paperbacks picked up at mall bookshops. His characters might not make the best choices, but they haven’t been given many options. “Do every stupid thing that makes you feel alive,” Darnielle sings on “Amy AKA Spent Gladiator 1.” “Do every stupid thing to try to drive the dark away.”

Where his prior novels turned inward, Devil House looks out on the world. Split into seven interlocking sections and told over centuries, the novel is an inventive exploration of which stories we prioritize and which we push down, in our popular hunger for narratives of crime, justice, and redemption. Darnielle marshals his many interests toward something approaching social critique. What kind of person, he wants us to ask, would write a book like this one? And why would anyone want to read it?

Narrated by a crime writer named Gage Chandler, Devil House is at times an investigation, a memoir, a piece of reportage, and, in its most elusive moment, the story of a British king by the name of Gorbonian, written in the sort of faux–old English favored by writers of low-rent swords and sorcery. When the novel begins, Chandler has been living in the titular Milpitas home for the past five years. The murder of the building’s owner and an aspiring real estate mogul decades earlier was attributed, at the time, to a cabal of teens enacting a satanic ritual. But Chandler has spent a career debunking sensationalistic stories, and so, at his editor’s suggestion, he moved in to uncover the truth behind the sensational reporting.