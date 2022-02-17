Can Conservatives Make a Real Movie?

Self-consciously “conservative” movies inhabit a strange category. Those low-rent Steve Bannon and Dinesh D’Souza documentaries, or Christian blockbusters about the scourge of atheism (like the God’s Not Dead series, now in its fourth instalment), constitute their own strain of camp. They are, to borrow an academic term, paracinema: not so much a part of cinema as movie-like artifacts that exist beside it, like soft-core pornos and old state-subsidized hygiene films. Beyond their rough and ready production values and fluky humor—who can forget the intrepid D’Souza in 2016’s Hillary’s America, skulking through Democratic Party HQ, slipping into a storage room chock-full of state secrets, unguarded but for a “DO NOT ENTER” sign?—they suffer a more fundamental flaw: They are, at least for anyone not already predisposed to their message, impossible to take seriously.

The Daily Wire, the conservative media concern co-founded by filmmaker Jeremy Boreing and perennial talking head Ben Shapiro, is attempting to address the yawning quality gap between conservative movies and workaday cinema, producing and distributing what can, for lack of a better word, be deemed “real movies.” It’s a term Boreing himself used recently, introducing the new movie Shut In—the first feature film produced by The Daily Wire. “These are real movies!” he boasted in a prescreening round-table confab, protesting a tad too much. Considered alongside The Daily Wire’s regular yield of slanted reportage and commentary (recent pieces include a listicle of “America’s worst colleges for free speech” and a Shapiro-authored op-ed titled, “The Death of California”), these films are a new flank in the publication’s ongoing war against the (alleged) cultural dominance of the left. “We make what they don’t,” Boreing boasted, as the credits rolled over Shut In: “films that don’t push a secret hidden agenda.” Certainly not secret, no.

A domestic thriller, Shut In stars Rainey Qualley as Jessica, a recovering addict and single mom, trapped in the pantry of a rambling rural farmhouse. It is directed, with workmanlike competence, by D.J. Caruso, whose Hollywood credits include the 2007 psychological thriller Disturbia and 2017’s Vin Diesel vehicle XxX: The Return of Xander Cage. Shut In is most notable for marking the return to the screen, after a near decade’s hiatus, of actor, director, and musician Vincent Gallo. Gallo plays Sammy, a slimeball meth addict and child molester, who serves as Qualley’s foil. Gallo is himself something of a bête noire, who might be easily grouped among the film’s gaggle of Hollywood outcasts, were it not for the fact that he never had much use for Hollywood in the first place.