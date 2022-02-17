Can Conservatives Make a Real Movie?

“I’m clearly a small-minded person,” he once confessed. “Hopefully, my work transcends my own petty grievances and small-minded nature.” His films are undoubtedly the work of a sensitive artist, concerned with old-fangled ideas of grace and redemption and (most unfashionable of all) the coiled alienation of the contemporary male. They also serve as projections that walk a line between the self-aggrandizing and the appalling. Early in Buffalo ’66, Gallo’s Billy Brown assaults a man in a bathroom for commenting on the size of his penis. Late in The Brown Bunny, those dimensions are revealed in full, as Gallo’s Bud Clay (rather infamously) receives fellatio from an ex-girlfriend, played by Chloë Sevigny. Making an on-screen blow job seem believably tragic is a tough trick. Gallo pulls it off.

That kind of tension is nowhere to be found in Shut In. And no one performance can salvage a film so dull. The film opens on Qualley packing up her dead mother’s home, blasting heavy metal as she makes last-minute preparations to relocate with her three young children. One foot out the door, she’s stopped by the children’s strung-out father (Jake Horowitz) and his looming buddy, Sammy (Gallo). An argument ensues, and Jessica’s ex traps her in the pantry, where the bulk of the film unfolds.

It’s a drama of resilience, as Jessica’s maternal instincts sharpen and she struggles to free herself. The tension is further spiked by the return of Gallo’s Sammy, who tempts her with drugs and lays bare his perverted designs on her young daughter. Gallo’s authentically raw performance also has an unintended consequence: It makes the rest of the film look even more crude and amateurish by comparison. This is a film that uses rotten apples as a metaphor for moral decay and charts its climax with the arrival of a howling storm. Likewise, for all its desperate edginess—drugs, guns, the implicit threat of a child being assaulted, the casting of Vincent Gallo, etc.—it plays like a moralizing Sunday school sermon. Qualley’s character is so obviously “Christlike” that in one scene she literally gets a nail driven through her hand.