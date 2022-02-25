Vultures Are Circling the Ukraine Crisis

As journalist Adam Johnson points out in his newsletter, The Column, Republicans have adopted the line that a “green agenda” and the White House’s alleged “war on American oil & gas” (per Marco Rubio) are to blame. When Biden “canceled the Keystone pipeline on day one of his presidency he sent a clear message to Putin: you go ahead, develop your energy supply,” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said on Fox News. “Make sure that the rest of Europe and the United States is more unstable. From the very day he got into the White House, he gave Putin all the power.” Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert posted a shaky video exhorting the country to “regain our energy independence, and also take immediate steps to export far more of our clean, liquid natural gas to our European allies.”

But GOP lawmakers aren’t the only ones who see this crisis as cause to further expand America’s prodigious oil and gas production. Journalist Matt Yglesias tweeted that the administration should “reach out to GOP leaders to discuss ideas (loan guarantees? a minimum price?) to spur a more rapid increase in domestic fracking,” and The Atlantic’s David Frum noted that “under President Biden’s leadership, the United States remains the world’s number one producer of both oil and natural gas - and a net exporter of both. US is firmly energy independent, and can help allies.”

In Bloomberg, Karl W. Smith wrote that fracking “may be America’s most powerful weapon against Russian aggression,” echoing API’s demands to open more federal lands to oil and gas drilling and calling for a massive additional subsidy for companies that expand drilling. By their own account, drillers aren’t keen to oversee surging production. Pioneer Natural Resources Co., Devon Energy Corp. and Continental Resources Inc. have pledged to limit 2022 production increases at 5 percent. “Higher oil prices strengthen the Russian economy and weaken Western Europe’s,” Smith wrote, but U.S. oil and gas companies have been plenty happy to see prices climb. The White House has few tools to convince them to drill more—and showering executives with even more giveaways probably won’t, either, especially given that the U.S. is already producing oil at close to its limits.

On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency reported that energy-sector emissions of methane—a greenhouse gas ubiquitous to gas supply chains that is more than 80 times as potent as carbon dioxide over the short-term—are roughly 70 percent higher than officially reported figures. The world’s top two leaders in methane emissions are Russia and the U.S., respectively. That seems unlikely to change no matter how the conflict in Ukraine plays out, as companies such as Cheniere find a profitable silver lining in suffering—by deepening Europe’s dependence on fossil fuels and locking in emissions for decades to come.