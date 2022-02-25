Vultures Are Circling the Ukraine Crisis

Wednesday night, the American Petroleum Institute tweeted out a thread of demands for the Biden administration to “ensure energy security at home and abroad,” including to scale up leasing for oil and gas development on public lands, accelerate permitting for new infrastructure, and “reduce legal and regulatory uncertainty.” A statement from API CEO Mike Sommers condemning Russia’s invasion on Thursday made sure to mention that “American natural gas and oil producers have a critical role to play in supporting our European allies with access to a stable supply of reliable and affordable energy.”

API is walking a tricky line. Some of its biggest members have long-standing ties to Russian oil and gas interests. BP, which has made a show of its low-carbon commitments over the last few years, owns nearly a fifth of Russia’s largest oil company, Rosneft. As Reuters reported, API argued against more stringent sanctions for fear that they could “limit potential harm to the competitiveness of U.S. companies.” For now, the Biden administration has opted not to include Rosneft, or Russia’s energy sector in general, in its sanctions.

As journalist Adam Johnson points out in his newsletter, The Column, Republicans have adopted the line that a “green agenda” and the White House’s alleged “war on American oil and gas” (per Marco Rubio) are to blame. When Biden “canceled the Keystone pipeline on day one of his presidency he sent a clear message to Putin: You go ahead, develop your energy supply,” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said on Fox News. “Make sure that the rest of Europe and the United States is more unstable. From the very day he got into the White House, he gave Putin all the power.” Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert posted a shaky video exhorting the country to “regain our energy independence, and also take immediate steps to export far more of our clean, liquid natural gas to our European allies.”