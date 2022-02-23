Replace the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline With Renewables

The completed but not yet operational pipeline would deliver 55 billion cubic tons of gas per year to Europe under the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine to land in northern Germany. But it wasn’t delivering anything yet, and stopping it now doesn’t have much immediate bearing on Europe’s energy troubles. Climate campaigners have long objected to the pipeline based on its environmental impact and projected emissions footprint, arguing that it’s out of step with Europe’s emissions-reductions goals and the Paris Agreement. The project had attracted a very different kind of bipartisan opposition in the U.S. for fear it would bring Europe—and Germany, especially—closer to Russia. People like Texas Senator Ted Cruz aren’t fiercely opposed to Nord Stream 2 because it would lock in carbon and methane emissions but because his American fossil fuel donors stand to benefit from flooding Europe with their own gas instead. Promoting U.S.-sourced liquid natural gas, or LNG, as a viable alternative to Russian gas in Europe has been a long-standing fixture of U.S. foreign policy, drawing support from both parties.

Now LNG champions have the perfect excuse to double down. A flotilla of tankers that headed toward Europe in January has been hailed as a kind of Berlin airlift moment, helping to supplement European gas supplies in case Russia cuts off its own flows as the conflict escalates. Europe has been the top destination for U.S. LNG exports for the last three months, and ratepayers there are spending preciously for it—to be clear, this is not charity. “​​The extraordinary growth in U.S. oil and gas production is a geopolitical and economic asset for the U.S. that contributes to global energy security,” Daniel Yergin, venerated author of The Prize and industry booster, wrote in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal last week. Spare capacity from shale production in the U.S. can be a lifeline to Europe—something Putin, according to Yergin, sees as a “grave threat.” America’s national security interests and its goals for energy dominance are allegedly one and the same.

The fossil fuel industry itself seems almost giddy at the prospect of further disruption.

The fossil fuel industry itself seems almost giddy at the prospect of further disruption; escalating tensions have already helped it fetch high prices abroad and a privileged audience with U.S. and European governments, according to recent reporting from The Wall Street Journal. In the next few months, the conflict could lead U.S. and EU authorities to greenlight long-term contracts with European buyers as well as new infrastructure at home and abroad. Several projects are already moving ahead stateside. The gas exporter Tellurian—where Amos Hochstein, the State Department’s senior adviser for energy security, worked until shortly before joining the Biden administration—seems eager to make the unusually risky move to proceed with building its Driftwood LNG terminal on the Gulf Coast without having secured all the necessary financing. The decision could signal the company’s confidence that high prices and a tight market will deliver what it needs to reach completion.