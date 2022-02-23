Replace the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline With Renewables

American Petroleum Institute head Mike Sommers has been making the rounds to whatever news outlets will have him, arguing that by “not asking American producers to produce more,” the U.S. is fostering “dependency on foreign regimes that do not have the best interest of America at heart,” as he told Fox Business last week. “Few things are more important than providing #energy security to our friends in #Europe,” Sommers tweeted on Tuesday. “Actions to restrict U.S. natural gas and oil production are steps in the wrong direction. Now is the time to ensure access to affordable, reliable energy for our allies and ourselves.” Presenting their wishlist for bringing down higher gas prices—expanding oil and gas leasing on public lands, loosening regulations, and rescinding Sarah Bloom Raskin’s Fed nomination, among other items—Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma and Dan Natz, Executive Vice President for Government Relations & Political Affairs at the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA), chided Biden for “begging OPEC and Russia for help,” encouraging him to “pursue an energy strategy that unleashes the ingenuity of the American oil and natural gas worker.”

To summarize, the yarn being spun by the industry and the Republican politicians it bankrolls goes something like this: Domestic oil and gas producers are poised to furnish lower gas prices and energy security at home and abroad, but artificial constraints on production imposed by Democrats in the White House—whether blocking pipelines, or being too stingy with oil and gas lease sales—are holding them back, leaving the U.S. and its allies perilously dependent on nefarious foreign governments.

Meanwhile, actual oil and gas producers are telling a very different story.



Before the pandemic, investors had lost patience with the bad economics of the shale boom, in which drillers burned through cash to dig up as much oil and gas as quickly as possible. By the spring of 2019, only about one in ten North American shale producers had positive cash flow. Only sky-high oil prices and cheap debt could make these capital-intensive techniques viable. High prices, that is, are good for shale producers. And for a whole host of reasons they don’t seem interested in producing enough to lower them. While the administration has aggressively encouraged U.S. oil and gas companies to boost production, major shale players like Pioneer Natural Resources Co., Devon Energy Corp. and Continental Resources Inc. have pledged to limit 2022 production increases to no more than 5 percent so as to rebuild trust with Wall Street. “Whether it’s $150 oil, $200 oil, or $100 oil, we’re not going to change our growth plans,” Pioneer Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield told Bloomberg. “If the president wants us to grow, I just don’t think the industry can grow anyway.” Though North American rig counts are ticking upward, they’re still lagging behind the kind of increase that would be expected given how high prices are. Larger, diversified drillers like Exxon and Chevron, meanwhile, who are planning for shale growth, are on track to deliver a record $38 billion to shareholders this year via stock buybacks.