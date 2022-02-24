Trump and His Putin Apologists Blame “Woke” Democrats for Invasion of Ukraine

‘Putin ain’t woke. He is anti-woke’



‘The Russians know which bathroom to use.’



‘They know how many genders there are’



pic.twitter.com/lkqqTteCBD — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) February 24, 2022

But no one has done more to hype Russia—and, by extension, been more indifferent to the people of Ukraine—than Fox News’s biggest star, Tucker Carlson. He has suggested that the invasion was the result of a mere “border dispute.” He has repeatedly echoed the Kremlin’s own talking points on the war, suggesting that the real issue was that Democrats don’t want Russia to succeed. ​​“Their one and only goal is to hold back the development of Russia,” Carlson said on Monday, while also suggesting that Ukraine was effectively a client state: “a colony with a puppet regime.”



Carlson further characterized Ukrainians as warmongers, desperate to fulfill a blood feud with Putin that will jeopardize American lives—a particularly spurious claim given that Russia has unambiguously been the aggressor and is currently bombing sites all over the country. All of these, as Insider pointed out earlier this week, are the exact same points Moscow is using to sell the invasion as a necessity—indeed, Carlson’s segments have already shown up in Russian propaganda.



Carlson really hit his stride on Tuesday, during one of his a typically stern-faced monologues. “It may be worth asking yourself, since it is getting pretty serious, what is this really about?” he asked, rhetorically. “Why do I hate Putin so much?” he continued. “Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him?” To Carlson’s thinking, Putin’s cruelties can be dismissed as other people’s problems—or even assets: If Putin is against civil rights, social justice, and democracy, that makes him, broadly speaking, an ally.



Downplaying Putin’s wanton aggression is certainly a challenge, considering it is presently coursing across our screens. There’s no guarantee that Putin will stop with Ukraine, either: Further aggression toward the Baltics, in particular, but also in other parts of Europe and Central Asia remain the concerns of those not lost to far-right fantasia. Ukraine’s flawed democracy is on the verge of becoming a whole lot less democratic; the potential of wider war on the European continent is suddenly a pressing concern. But who cares? The only thing that matters is stopping the woke left; helping the people of Ukraine contributes nothing to that cause.

