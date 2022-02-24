Trump and His Putin Apologists Blame “Woke” Democrats for Invasion of Ukraine

But Trump’s comments were arguably tame compared to those of many in the right-wing media. His suggestion that his cozy relations with Putin might have averted war was a dubious bit of magical thinking—one that ignored the many ways he either enabled Putin or undermined NATO—but at least the former president was willing to countenance the notion that peace was preferable. By contrast, on Fox News and in other corners of the right-wing media, hosts aggressively cheered Russia on, while using the invasion as a hackneyed and pathetic attempt to hype the culture war—and to continue to boost Putin as a natural ally while denigrating vulnerable democracies.



“Russia collusion and the tens of millions of dollars spent on that ridiculous Mueller investigation, we’re paying the price right now,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham said on Wednesday. “The world is paying the price right now.” Ingraham was touting Trump’s line, saying that she laid “the blame at the feet of the people who tried to hound him out of office.” The idea here was that Trump had a secret plan—no doubt involving more coddling of Putin—that might have halted the invasion, even though the former president had never previously shown an interest in protecting Ukrainian sovereignty or democracy. When Trump called in, later in the show, he suggested that war was the fault of the “rigged election.”



Candace Owens, one of the right’s rising stars, pointed her readers to a Putin speech that was chock full of lies—before suggesting that what America really should be doing is sending troops to Canada to protect a small number of truckers who are angry about vaccines. For Steve Bannon, the argument was even more explicit: Russians—and, in particular, their hypermacho leaders—are natural allies in the war against the woke left.