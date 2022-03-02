How Olga Tokarczuk Finds Possibility in the Past

The strange effect of this central absence is that the narrative seems to grow more vivid the further it strays from the story of Frank and the Frankists. The opening chapter follows the aforementioned vicar through the damp, unenlightened village of Rohatyn, showing his progress through the Jewish ghetto and into the warrenlike house of a local rabbi. The episode at the court of Joseph II features marvelous descriptions of imperial Vienna, including of a tour through the emperor’s Wunderkammer museum: “He leads them among the vitrines, where he has collected the bones of ancient animals and the giants who evidently once roamed the earth … he takes them to the shelves where human embryos float in murky liquid inside great jars.”

In other places, though, Tokarczuk falters right as she gets to the good stuff: The pivotal public debate between the Frankists and their rival Talmudists feels limp, as do the scenes of Jacob in the monastic prison. We know Jacob is somewhat ugly; we know he is cantankerous and nymphomaniacal; we know his beliefs make him some mix of a holy fool, proto-Zionist, and carnival barker; but we still don’t get a good sense of who he is or why his disciples (and his creator) find him so magnetic. This is probably by design, of course, since the easiest way to preserve mystique is by withholding information, but it feels artificial in such a voluminous book.

In place of this narrative meat and potatoes, we get a prose that feels at once more unbuttoned and more effortful than that of Tokarczuk’s other translated novels. Whereas a writer like Mantel shifts into a grandiloquent register to signify that we are now In The Past, Tokarczuk is content to stay casual, sometimes skating over years at a stroke and other times slowing down to describe the “peasants in thick felt trousers and sukmanas of indeterminate color, their hair disheveled, their wives in thick wrinkled trousers and fustian kerchiefs, aprons tied around their middles.”

The best moments are those in which the narrator ascends into the religious ether, offering a kind of commentary on the metaphysics of the novel’s world: After a Talmud scholar curses Jacob, she informs us that “there is nothing about this [curse] that is concerning or even surprising. Look—there are many such curses around, lesser, weaker, perhaps, more insignificant. Many are hounded by these, as they orbit the human heart like slimy moons.” This seems at first like a metaphysical claim, a way of informing us that the historical world we’re in doesn’t operate the way we might think, but soon the narrator dives back into images. The cursed include “all those to whom someone has ever said, ‘I hope you croak,’ when their cart went off the road into the cabbage fields, its wheels crushing fully grown heads, and the girls cursed by their own fathers because they went into the bushes with a farmhand, and the man with a beautifully embroidered zupan cursed by his own serf,” and so on. The important part is not the abstract reality of curses but the specific roster of the cursed. The chaotic particulars of this bygone society are the product not only of mundane historical forces but of supernatural ones, as well.