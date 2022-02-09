In Inventing Anna, Wealth Is a Scam

Delvey may not have been to the manor born, but her lack of manners helped suggest a person who was at ease with behaving as if those around her could be bought and sold.

Inventing Anna, somewhat misleadingly, opens with a voiceover from Julia Garner’s Delvey, insulting her audience and grandstanding about her “icon” status. “This whole story, the one you’re about to sit on your fat ass and watch like a big lump of nothing, is about me,” she spits, in an accent that blends Russian, German, and a little mid-Atlantic prissiness for good measure. “Anna Delvey’s a masterpiece, bitches!” (Delvey, in the show at least, is consistently fatphobic in a quintessentially 2000s sort of way, a point of view that would have already seemed moderately outdated in 2017, and which seems prehistoric now.) The suggestion is that we are going to see a show about a mean, glamorous, self-aggrandizing scammer, narrated from her perspective and as camp as several Christmases at once. Unfortunately, this suggestion is itself a kind of scam, since the plot turns out to be as much about the competent but ultimately fairly uninteresting journalist proxy who is subbing in for Pressler, a heavily pregnant girlboss by the name of Vivian. Vivian, who works at Manhattan magazine, has “moxie,” her determination to chase down her story at all costs half-fueled by an embarrassing fact-checking incident in her immediate past and half by the fact that she is a lady journalist in a TV show. She has a male superior who represses her, a neglected husband who is sometimes irritated by her passion for her job, and a coterie of plucky aging writer sidekicks at Manhattan who struggle adorably with Instagram, offering viewers the opportunity for a full house on their “fictional female journalist” bingo card.

It is Garner’s Delvey then, and not the earnest, serious Vivian, who makes Inventing Anna worth investing anything in. The Emmy-winning actress has a very different kind of face from the real Delvey, who was once described as looking “like a Sound of Music fraulein.” If from some angles Garner has the same soft, babyish features, she can also rearrange them into something sharper, almost wolfish, if the scene calls for her to look devious or calmly ruthless. Her strange accent, carefully wavering and cartoonishly haughty, calls to mind the one James Franco used to play the equally unplaceable Tommy Wiseau in 2017’s The Disaster Artist, in the sense that any viewer not familiar with the source material might struggle to believe that it was accurate. “Anna’s tongue is kind of flat,” Garner said, discussing her own meetings with the scammer in an interview with Town and Country. “It almost feels heavy and fat. I completely had to change how I moved my tongue … her voice gets less soft-spoken when she wants something.”

Delvey’s former friends described her as appearing to be several different women, and Garner makes that divide literal in her performance, slipping unnervingly between vulnerability and frightening, glassy-eyed sociopathy depending on her audience. Rarely is it an advantage for an actor to keep us entirely closed-off from their character’s inner life, but by the last episode of Inventing Anna, I remained as unsure of her motivations as I had been at the start. Now and then, she provokes sympathy, a kind of tenderness; at other times, especially when Vivian visits her at Rikers, she feels closer to a tiny, redheaded Hannibal Lecter, as if at any moment she might tell the journalist that her cheap shoes make her look like a hustling rube.

Ultimately, Garner’s committed performance adds a layer of complexity to Inventing Anna that might otherwise be absent. The show follows the media narrative of Delvey’s crimes extremely faithfully, and it spends a great deal of its time on Vivian’s home life and career and on the home lives and careers of Delvey’s former friends and victims. The one genuinely intriguing—and presumably invented—aspect of Vivian’s story is her ambivalence toward motherhood, despite being eight months pregnant when she begins covering the case. Parenthood, especially if it is thrust upon a woman more because she feels she ought to be a mother than because she desperately desires to be one, is enough to make even the sanest and most competent of people feel like frauds. (Not for nothing does a character in Sheila Heti’s Motherhood describe the act of becoming a parent as “the biggest scam of all time.”)