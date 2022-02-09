In Inventing Anna, Wealth Is a Scam

Suddenly, surreally, an extremely smarmy finance bro appears and mentions Anna Delvey defecating at his workplace, the startling shift in tone enough to give the viewer whiplash. “She came for a meeting in our office, and she used my bathroom,” he recalls. “I didn’t have any toilet paper, and she did a number two. She came down and spent time in a meeting, and the odor was incredible.” The anecdote is so specific, scatological, and unpleasant that I could not believe it had been invented for the show, which is otherwise exactly as glossily made and easily digestible as is expected for a Netflix series based on an article at The Cut about a kooky pretend heiress. Still, I could find no evidence online that this embarrassing incident ever occurred, and it is the only time Inventing Anna gets this bodily and real. Why, I wondered, would a screenwriter include this if the story did not come from life?

Inventing Anna approaches the subject of the superwealthy from a very different angle than Succession or, say, Billions, focusing not on the haves but on a have-not who believes that she has somehow been miscategorized by fate.

The thought of it continued nagging at me until later, an epiphany struck: References to piss and shit were recently a mainstay in another show about the upper classes, HBO’s Succession, and those references, as Naomi Fry astutely wrote in The New Yorker, suggested that a casual attitude to such taboos might be a way to display power. What could be more convincingly rich behavior than shamelessly forcing every other person in the room to put up—literally or metaphorically—with the “incredible odor” of your shit? Inventing Anna approaches the subject of the superwealthy from a very different angle than Succession or, say, Billions, focusing not on the haves but on a have-not who believes that she has somehow been miscategorized by fate. Nevertheless, it serves to emphasize a similar point: that being a civilian who exists in the same world as networking, tax-avoiding, untouchable millionaires and billionaires means, in effect, being perpetually scammed.



Inventing Anna is one of two dueling series about the con artist known as Anna Delvey, born Anna Sorokin, and its source material is an article by the journalist Jessica Pressler that chronicles Delvey’s reign of terror over New York’s upper classes. (HBO’s take on the case, based on a book written by one of Delvey’s victims, remains in production.) In her piece, Pressler voices some surprise that Delvey, as an individual, is not particularly special. “People kept asking: Why this girl?” she admits. “She wasn’t superhot, they pointed out, or super-charming; she wasn’t even very nice.” In fact, Delvey’s ability to be openly unpleasant to her peers made her seem richer, her imperviousness to judgment and cast-iron confidence unusual for a girl who, as it turned out, had grown up broke in a small town in Germany but not entirely strange for someone born into great privilege. Early in Inventing Anna, a short scene that originally appeared in Pressler’s article very effectively conveys the fascinatingly inhuman, quintessentially Rich Girl way Delvey made friends: hoping to catch the eye of a member of hotel staff who has intrigued her, she stands at the concierge desk robotically sliding $100 bills onto the counter until her intended target has no choice but to abandon their existing client and refocus their attention. Delvey may not have been to the manor born, but her lack of manners helped suggest a person who was at ease with behaving as if those around her could be bought and sold.