The Ukraine Invasion Has Some War Correspondents Behaving Badly

As he watched Russian forces move on Kyiv, as part of that nation’s immoral, unjustified, and already hugely costly war on Ukraine, NBC News correspondent Richard Engel had a thought: Why doesn’t the west simply bomb the hell out of the Russians? “Perhaps the biggest risk-calculation/moral dilemma of the war so far,” he tweeted. “A massive Russian convoy is [about] 30 miles from Kyiv. The US/NATO could likely destroy it. But that would be direct involvement against Russia and risk, everything. Does the West watch in silence as it rolls?”

Engel, NBC News’s chief foreign policy correspondent, should know the answer to his question, which is not at all complicated. For one thing, Ukraine is not a part of NATO, so it’s not subject to the military alliance’s common defense pledge. For another, Congress would have to declare war on Russia, something for which there is little appetite. But these practical concerns only dance around the bigger and more obvious problem with Engel’s question: Wiping out a Russian convoy would mean kicking off a war between Russia, the United States, and NATO. From there, what is already a tragic conflict would expand exponentially, likely launching a third world war. Also, Russia has nuclear weapons. A lot of them, in fact. The U.S. and various NATO nations do as well. You see where this is going? From a strategic perspective, sure: The U.S. is certainly capable of doing exactly what Engel suggests they might. But the attendant risk calculation and moral dilemma is not tricky to resolve and Engel, who was ostensibly not born yesterday, should know that.



The fact that he either doesn’t know, or won’t say, is alarming, if not particularly surprising. The situation in Ukraine is calamitous and senseless. Thousands of civilians will die in a conflict that should have been avoided: Ukraine poses no threat to Russia; Putin’s aims spring from undistilled irredentism and colonizer nostalgia. That his megalomaniacal foolishness seems poised to become a long and drawn-out insurgency is particularly upsetting: The horrific images coming out of Kyiv and Kharkiv may just be the start of what could be an immensely costly conflict.

