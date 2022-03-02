The Ukraine Invasion Has Some War Correspondents Behaving Badly

The fact that he either doesn’t know, or won’t say, is alarming, if not particularly surprising. The situation in Ukraine is calamitous and senseless. Thousands of civilians will die in a conflict that should have been avoided: Ukraine poses no threat to Russia; Putin’s aims spring from undistilled irredentism and colonizer nostalgia. That his megalomaniacal foolishness seems poised to become a long and drawn-out insurgency is particularly upsetting: The horrific images coming out of Kyiv and Kharkiv may just be the start of what could be an immensely costly conflict.



But Engel’s glibness is also alarming because he’s hardly alone. There has been saber-rattling from other corners of the media and foreign policy establishment; as the conflict persists there will be further pressure, from some media quarters, to start a hot war with Russia without regard for what would certainly be profound consequences. Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council official, suggested that World War III had already begun, a particularly dangerous and escalatory claim. Shortly before the invasion began, Bari Weiss published a piece on her Substack by the writer Zoe Strimpel arguing that “the United States seems to have forgotten the point of waging, or threatening to wage, war.… We can’t simply impose (or lift) sanctions. We have to achieve it by threatening—credibly—to pummel into oblivion anyone who gets in the way.”



As the conflict draws on, this saber-rattling will likely only increase, even though the consequences of war with Russia are profound and terrifying. Too many look at the horrific situation in Ukraine as an opportunity for adventurism or for fulfilling a long-held dream of a hot war with Russia. There’s always someone, sitting in some green room or staring at some screen, who sees the charnel house of war as an opportunity to become a Great Man of History, consequences be damned. As The New Republic’s contributing editor Alex Pareene once wrote, “The only thing the elite Washington press corps likes more than a bipartisan commission on debt reduction is a stack of flag-draped coffins.”

