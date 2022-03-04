The Dropout Is a Twisted Compliment to Elizabeth Holmes

There are distinct advantages, though, to this instability of tone and interpretation. It allows the audience to choose our own adventure, letting our sympathies roam around—even I caught myself making a fist when Holmes gave an investor her impassioned speech about the monopolistic corruption and price-gouging of the lab-testing industry she planned to disrupt. And it lets different characters illuminate each other’s blind spots, as when Theranos whistleblower Erika Cheung (Camryn Mi-young Kim) scolds Tyler in a stairwell for struggling to believe Elizabeth would knowingly use diluted blood in Siemens machines and pass off the results as coming from her shiny little “Edison.” As if addressing all the high-end Holmes enablers who stayed with her for years, Erika asks him: “Why do you think she doesn’t know what’s going on in her own company? Because she’s a woman? Because she’s friends with your grandfather? Because she’s rich like you and she comes over for brunch?” She could even be addressing the show’s creators, a reminder to themselves that there’s nothing feminist about assuming that Holmes, whatever her history, somehow couldn’t help herself.

Yet I did find in The Dropout a kind of misplaced feminist impulse to burnish her image, to present her in a way that’s as consistent as possible with how she chose to self-identify. The show can’t resist emphasizing Holmes’s awkwardness, her weirdness, her difficulty in understanding and emulating feelings and behaviors that appear to come naturally to others. In college, she has to practice being normal in the mirror so as not to freak anyone out during simple interactions. “I don’t feel things the way other people feel things,” she tells Sunny early in their relationship, “but I love you.” Even the twinned scenes in the Apple store and the boardroom hint that Holmes succeeds by borrowing wholesale the shtick of a normal girl, presumably alien to her. From this perspective, Holmes isn’t just, say, a privileged person raised to believe she could do anything, supported and coached and funded by powerful friends and professional bullshitters, rewarded for lying and not made to stop until it was far too late. Instead, she’s a freakish visionary.

This sort of reflexive exceptionalism makes it seem as though the show’s writers are of Holmes’s party without knowing it. They offer a portrait of the artist as an emotionally stunted nerd that—while disturbing or sympathetic, depending on your point of view—is above all familiar from other portrayals of tech entrepreneurs, most famously Aaron Sorkin’s much-mocked version of Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network, victorious but alone, hitting the friend request button on the long-lost ex-girlfriend he’d once derided for not getting into Harvard. It’s an arty person’s imagining of a techy one—who could invent Facebook but a guy who had no idea how else to connect? To make this same move with Elizabeth Holmes feels intended as some twisted compliment, adding her to the pantheon of men she always aspired to join.