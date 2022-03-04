The Dropout Is a Twisted Compliment to Elizabeth Holmes

Holmes herself as a subject is not all that interesting—as with Anna Delvey or any other high-profile scammer, it’s more revealing to look at the people around her, who insisted on believing in self-evidently ludicrous deceptions. More compelling still—as well as a lot more fun—is to watch the action as a kind of heist movie, detailing the mechanics of how she got away with it all for so long. Knowing how the device was developed may help you understand what’s going on inside, but what really matters is whether and how it works.



Unfortunately, The Dropout can’t quite commit to any given genre. The show is hemmed in by an array of nonfiction sources: Holmes’s story has already been told in the 2019 podcast of the same name (from which the show is adapted), in John Carreyrou’s 2018 book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, in Alex Gibney’s 2019 documentary The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, and a profusion of news reporting on Holmes’s recent trial. Each of these could facilitate a different treatment of Holmes: Is she a tragic heroine brought low by hubris? The victim and puppet of abusive mastermind Balwani? A misunderstood pioneer, sacrificed on the altar of progress? Or perhaps a lovable rogue embarking on the sort of caper the rest of us only get to dream about?

While attempting to hold a range of possible Holmeses in tension, The Dropout does indulge in some paint-by-numbers psychologizing, as if the desire and drive to be phenomenally successful were one that needed special explanation. As a little girl, Holmes ranks last in a race; her daddy loses his job at Enron (a detail one couldn’t, or perhaps wouldn’t, make up). Even her fake voice is implicitly connected to a kind of trauma, as she starts robotically practicing it in the mirror soon after Sunny, in a rage, has yelled and flung at her the green juice he prescribed to sculpt her into a leader, splattering it on her white shirt like slasher-movie blood.

There are distinct advantages, though, to this instability of tone and interpretation. It allows the audience to choose our own adventure, letting our sympathies roam around—even I caught myself making a fist when Holmes gave an investor her impassioned speech about the monopolistic corruption and price-gouging of the lab-testing industry she planned to disrupt. And it lets different characters illuminate each other’s blind spots, as when Theranos whistleblower Erika Cheung (Camryn Mi-young Kim) scolds Tyler in a stairwell for struggling to believe Elizabeth would knowingly use diluted blood in Siemens machines and pass off the results as coming from her shiny little “Edison.” As if addressing all the high-end Holmes enablers who stayed with her for years, Erika asks him: “Why do you think she doesn’t know what’s going on in her own company? Because she’s a woman? Because she’s friends with your grandfather? Because she’s rich like you and she comes over for brunch?” She could even be addressing the show’s creators, a reminder to themselves that there’s nothing feminist about assuming that Holmes, whatever her history, somehow couldn’t help herself.