The Dark Lesson of Elizabeth Holmes’s Theranos Is That Corporate Bullying Works

Did Elizabeth Holmes’s signature black turtleneck hide bruises? The founder and chief executive of Theranos is preparing to stand trial for fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and her defense will present Holmes as the victim of Theranos’s second-in-command, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. The two had “an abusive intimate-partner relationship,” according to a court filing, “in which Mr. Balwani exercised psychological, emotional and [REDACTED] over Ms. Holmes.” The details of this abuse are similarly redacted in a ribbon of blacked-out lines. Holmes is notoriously mendacious—it’s what she’s on trial for—but we can’t assume these accusations, when we hear them, will be untrue. (Balwani, whose trial will follow Holmes’s, denies it.) It wouldn’t be the first time that a strong woman was terrorized by a male bully.

True or false, it’s doubtful Holmes’s claim that she was abused will bear much relevance to the fraud charges. But the “Sunny Made Me” defense that Holmes has settled on seems thematically appropriate, because the Theranos story is more a cautionary tale about the terrifying efficacy of bullying than it is about the sufferings of venture capitalists. In this narrative, however, it’s Holmes who’s the abuser and her onetime employees who are the abused. The sad lesson is that corporate bullying works.

Holmes is on trial for the harm she allegedly did to Theranos’s investors (and its thankfully few customers, some of whom sued successfully for damages). But it’s difficult to feel sorry for a bunch of rich people who loved being told lies until they didn’t. The real crime, as opposed to the legal one, is what Holmes did to the people on her payroll who tried to tell the truth. Those bruises go unmentioned in her indictment.