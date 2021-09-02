The Dark Lesson of Elizabeth Holmes’s Theranos Is That Corporate Bullying Works

The rest of the book repeats variations of that story over and over. Some knowledgeable employee reports to Holmes or Balwani that the technology isn’t working as advertised (it never did) and can’t seriously be expected to (it never could: The engineering problem was that a few tiny drops of blood weren’t sufficient to yield reliable lab results). That person gets frozen out and, nearly always, fired. If that person tries to alert investors, or government regulators, or the press, Theranos’s very aggressive legal team, led by Theranos board member David Boies, threatens financial ruin.

You can argue that the fact that Theranos was finally caught out, and that I’m able to relate all these details to you, demonstrates that corporations can’t bully truth-tellers into silence forever; eventually the facts will out. Even if Carreyrou hadn’t broken the fraud story in The Wall Street Journal, evidence that the Theranos product didn’t work would have accumulated (probably at the cost of some lives). Eventually the product would have been taken off the market.

But how long “eventually” might have been is hard to guess. Look at the chronology. Mosley raised his alarm in 2006. Carreyrou’s first Journal piece about the company wasn’t published until 2015. That’s nine years during which it was impossible to state out loud that Theranos’s home blood tests were garbage. Nine years during which Holmes became a darling of Sand Hill Road and the business press and Theranos’s valuation climbed to $9 billion. Nine years when anybody who tried to alert the public would get sued into oblivion.