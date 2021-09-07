It’s Good That Elizabeth Holmes Failed

As the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes—the disgraced former CEO of the defunct blood-testing startup Theranos, who allegedly defrauded investors, physicians and patients—unfolds in San Jose, California, rubberneckers have no shortage of content over which to obsess. The tale of the blonde Stanford dropout who parlayed a try-hard Steve Jobs impression into a $9 billion valuation for a company whose proprietary technology never actually worked has been elevated to “cultural phenomenon” status since the story first broke in 2015. Anyone wishing to catch up on the lurid details of how Holmes went from being the darling of the business press to the nation’s highest profile criminal defendant has a bestselling book, a hit podcast series, and an acclaimed HBO documentary to choose from, not to mention an upcoming miniseries and feature film. At least two slickly produced podcasts are now covering the trial, and reporters from multiple media outlets are struggling to score seats in a courtroom whose capacity has been limited by the pandemic.

The public’s fascination with the Elizabeth Holmes saga isn’t particularly tough to understand: It’s a shocking “fake it ’til you make it” story about a firm’s staggering rise and equally dramatic fall amid Silicon Valley’s bonkers gold rush, with a novel spin: Theranos’ foray into healthcare imbued the boom and bust with a higher set of stakes than it might have been had Holmes just wanted to be a bog-standard app developer. These media narratives correctly observe that the firm’s fraudulent lab results put patients in danger and investors’ noses out of joint. Where they come up short, however, is in properly contextualizing Theranos’ place within the broader healthcare system. Far from hawking a “too good to be true” innovation, Theranos peddled a toxic vision of consumer-driven medicine that no one ever needed in the first place.

The elevator pitch that cajoled hundreds of millions from investors’ pockets was presumably similar to Holmes’ 2014 Ted Talk, which has since been yanked from the internet. In it, the buzzy wunderkind recounted the story of how her beloved uncle’s untimely death from metastatic cancer and her own paralyzing fear of needles inspired her to dream up a way to screen for some 200 medical conditions early and often, using only a single drop of blood from one finger prick in lieu of multiple vials from a full-on venipuncture. Such an innovation, she reasoned, might have led to her uncle being diagnosed much earlier, which could have lengthened his life considerably. Holmes also emphasized that democratizing health data through ubiquitous screening on demand, without a doctor’s orders, would produce a slew of societal benefits: “Imagine a world in which consumers were empowered to take any blood test, whenever they wanted, allowing them to access to crucial information at the moment it really matters.”