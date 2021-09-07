It’s Good That Elizabeth Holmes Failed

The elevator pitch that cajoled hundreds of millions from investors’ pockets was presumably similar to Holmes’s 2014 Ted Talk, which has since been yanked from the internet. In it, the buzzy wunderkind recounted the story of how her beloved uncle’s untimely death from metastatic cancer and her own paralyzing fear of needles inspired her to dream up a way to screen for some 200 medical conditions early and often, using only a single drop of blood from one finger prick in lieu of multiple vials from a full-on venipuncture. Such an innovation, she reasoned, might have led to her uncle being diagnosed much earlier, which could have lengthened his life considerably. Holmes also emphasized that democratizing health data through ubiquitous screening on demand, without a doctor’s orders, would produce a slew of societal benefits: “Imagine a world in which consumers were empowered to take any blood test, whenever they wanted, allowing them to access crucial information at the moment it really matters.”

Well! I am imagining it, and it sucks. Setting aside a strong hunch that the type of needle phobia Holmes described was feigned for the sake of marketing and isn’t actually particularly widespread, the blood-test-shopping utopia that Holmes dreamed up arguably raises more problems than it solves: As Stanford’s John Ioannidis wrote in the Journal of the American Medical Association, catching diseases through proactive screening in the absence of symptoms doesn’t necessarily do much to improve outcomes.

So the admittedly emotionally stirring idea that Theranos could have saved Elizabeth’s uncle if only he’d gotten a finger prick at Walgreens is probably bunk. Combine that with a significant rate of false positives that inevitably pop up when lab tests aren’t medically indicated, the risks of overtreatment, and the fact that most blood tests don’t actually yield some neat “yes” or “no” result and must be interpreted in context to truly deliver high-quality care to patients, and you’re left scratching your head and wondering what diagnostic problem Theranos was even positioned to solve.