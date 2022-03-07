The Conservative and the Murderer

In 1962, Buckley had not the slightest premonition of the treacherous romance ahead. He was merely intrigued by the learned, blue-collar convict and his apparent composure in the face of extinction. Buckley assigned a young NR staffer named Donald Coxe to investigate Smith’s case. Over the course of several years of correspondence—Smith’s appointment with oblivion (and thus the expiration of his National Review subscription) was delayed by repeated judicial stays—Buckley was seduced, becoming convinced, first, of his pen pal’s legal acumen, then of his literary talent, and, eventually, of his innocence.

The letters between the two men were variously philosophical, political, and quotidian. Buckley often encouraged Smith to pray. (December 1962: “I hope … that during this season especially you will be comforted by a close relationship with God.”) Smith chided Buckley for his sesquipedalia: “Only a guy with a secretary to do all the work would use a word like THAT!” (The word was imperturbability.) Gradually, ease and affection seeped into their cordial but guarded discourse. It was in the course of a tortured exchange over Smith’s alleged crime—“My God,” wrote Buckley, “I wish I could be absolutely certain you hadn’t [written as haven’t in the letter, then struck through] killed that girl”—that Edgar first referred to Buckley as “my friend.” Smith replied that he wished Buckley “could be absolutely certain,” too, but would settle for his reasonable doubt. Then, explaining the stoicism Buckley had so frequently admired, Smith wrote, “I assure you, my friend, if I thought soap-box oratory would serve me any good purpose, I would climb onto the closest box handy, and put George Wallace to shame … [but] my situation is not going to be improved by breast-beating and lamentations, however loud or sustained....”

Smith’s tone was self-conscious and ingratiating—at times, obsequious. His writing, which Buckley once called “Victorian to the point of prudery,” is full of name-dropping, chatty interior clauses, and wry little jokes; more than anything, it resembles the prose of William F. Buckley Jr. Whether Buckley ever noticed his protégé was writing to him in what amounted to a low-rent impression of his own style, the record does not show. (Weinman includes an apt epigraph from Dostoyevsky’s Raskolnikov, but Smith more frequently reminded me of Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley; before 1962, Smith was known as “Eddie Smith,” but by 1970, he began to use the byline “Edgar Smith Jr.”) Buckley, alas, was a man acutely susceptible to flattery. He coveted the esteem of those he admired and relished the loathing of those he did not. He was notoriously generous and loyal to his friends and, as Garry Wills once put it, “too trusting of people he liked.” Eddie Smith, meanwhile, was a consummate charmer, equal to the task of beguiling one of history’s great beguilers. He praised Buckley and mocked his liberal rivals in the same breath. As he wrote to Buckley early in their courtship, “I am very much thankful for the fact that since I have been in contact with National Review I have been quite fortunate to become acquainted with some very nice people. I wonder if New Republic would have been as good to, or for, me.”

Though the prosecution’s case against Smith was somewhat slipshod—Part 1 of Scoundrel covers the crime and trial in detail—there was strong evidence against him: He drove Vickie Zielinski the night of her murder; he tried to hide a bloodstained pair of trousers; and he made several incriminating statements after his arrest (“that’s when it hit me really hard I must have been the one who really did it”)—a confession Smith would later claim was coerced. It wasn’t only flattery and Smith’s legal cunning, however, that won Buckley to his side. As Coxe told Weinman, “We were taken in, I suspect, in part by our unwillingness to believe that anyone who loved NR could be a savage killer.” (One wonders whether Coxe would explain National Review’s fondness for Augusto Pinochet the same way.)