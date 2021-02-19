The Rise and Fall of the L. Brent Bozells

L. Brent Bozell, Jr. (1926-1997) grew up in greater comfort than his father. Where Leo had attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence, his son, who went by “Brent,” went to a Jesuit prep school in Omaha, where he won a $4000 scholarship for a speech that called Roosevelt’s New Deal “totalitarian.” After a World War II detour into the Merchant Marine, Brent enrolled at Yale, joined the debate team, became best friends with William F. Buckley, converted to Catholicism, and collected bachelor’s and law degrees. Falling, with Buckley, under the influence of the conservative political scientist Willmoore Kendall, Brent became president of the Yale Political Union as a self-declared conservative and gave up his vestigial commitment to World Federalism. The following year, he married Buckley’s sister Patricia. (I’m indebted for these details to the 2014 biography Living on Fire: The Life of L. Brent Bozell, Jr. by Daniell Kelly.)

In 1954, Brent and Buckley published a book titled McCarthy and his Enemies that concluded a “case-by-case breakdown” of McCarthy’s accusations “clearly renders a verdict extremely favorable”—a judgment that even then was so plainly erroneous that it could only have been arrived at by two extremely bright young men in love with disputation. Brent then proposed to his conservative publisher, Henry Regnery, that he follow up with a book proposing that the U.S. start a war the Soviet Union, which had developed a nuclear bomb five years earlier. Regnery was unenthusiastic, so instead Brent helped McCarthy defend himself in the Army-McCarthy hearings, then joined McCarthy’s Senate staff, where he remained until McCarthy’s death from cirrhosis in 1957.

Brent became a contributor to Buckley’s National Review with the first issue in 1955—the one that famously stood athwart history. He despaired that Dwight Eisenhower was “a liberal president” and predicted gloomily that the Soviets would win the Cold War. To Brent’s credit, he dissented from a National Review editorial (“Why the South Must Prevail”) that defended white Southerners’ denial of the vote to African Americans on the grounds that Caucasians were “the advanced race.” Increasingly, though, Brent’s disagreement with the National Review line was that it wasn’t conservative enough. In one piece, he defended the John Birch Society, which Buckley had made a point of expelling from his movement.