The January 6 Email Exchange That Could Doom Trump

The Lincoln example appears to be a reference to Lincoln’s decision to suspend habeas corpus during the Civil War without congressional approval, on which Congress later retroactively signed off. I haven’t found any other sources for the anecdote about George H.W. Bush during the Gulf War. (Bush died in 2018; Manuel Lujan Jr., the secretary at the time, died in 2019.) On its face, it seems strange that a secretary of the interior would be involved in war planning, or that the United States is required by law to conduct an “environmental impact assessment” before bombing anything. If anything, it sounds more like a right-wing fable mocking environmental regulations.

Either way, what’s truly alarming is the underlying point that Eastman was making: that the president (or the vice president, in this instance) can simply ignore federal law like the Electoral Count Act of 1887 when they feel it’s necessary to stay in power. Jacob, replying to Eastman just after noon on January 6, pointedly told him that he didn’t think a single Supreme Court justice, federal judge, or Founding Father would agree with Eastman’s conclusions. He told Eastman that he agreed with his fears about “election integrity” and what Democrats would do in power. “But I have run down every legal trail placed before me to its conclusion, and I respectfully conclude that as a legal framework, it is a results oriented position that you would never support if attempted by the opposition, and essentially entirely made up.” He closed with one final flourish: “And thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.”

Eastman’s reply was not a model of legal argumentation. “My ‘bullshit’—seriously?” he wrote back at 2:25 p.m., roughly an hour after rioters had stormed the Capitol. “You think you can’t adjourn the session because the ECA says no adjournment, while the compelling evidence that the election was stolen continues to build and is already overwhelming. The ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss did not do what is necessary to allow this to be aired in a public way so the American people can see for themselves what happened.” With that last sentence, Eastman appeared to suggest that the attack on the Capitol was Pence’s fault for not capitulating to his fringe legal theories.

That email came one minute after Eastman’s client fired another broadside at Jacob’s boss. As the committee recounted in its court filing, “Shortly thereafter—with the assault on the United States Capitol already underway—Trump tweeted at 2:24 p.m., ‘Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!’” The filing continues: “The evidence obtained by the Select Committee indicates that President Trump was aware that the violent crowd had breached security and was assaulting the Capitol when Mr. Trump tweeted.” Members of the crowd, the committee said, learned of Trump’s tweet, and it resulted in “further violence” in the Capitol.