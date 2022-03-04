The evidence in the filing includes email exchanges between Jacob and Eastman that get heated. At one point Jacob writes to Eastman that “thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.” This was when Jacob, along with Pence, was being moved between secure locations during the Capitol riot. The emails show that Jacob strongly disagreed with Eastman’s arguments for how certification of the 2020 election could be stalled or blocked entirely and thrown back to state legislatures.

The context for how the filing came to light is important as well. Essentially, Eastman was trying to convince a judge to prevent the committee’s subpoena of documents in Eastman’s possession. Eastman had been arguing that those documents were protected through attorney-client privilege. The committee’s response was that attorney-client privilege does not include information between an attorney and client that could be related to hiding or advancing a crime. Eastman shot back that there was “no evidence” of that exception.

And that’s what made the committee respond with the filing. “The evidence supports an inference that President Trump, plaintiff and several others entered into an agreement to defraud the United States by interfering with the election certification process, disseminating false information about election fraud, and pressuring state officials to alter state election results and federal officials to assist in that effort,” the filing said.