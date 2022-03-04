“The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” the filing read.

The filing is the first time the committee’s lawyers have so specifically explained their theory for how Trump may have broken laws in trying to stay in office. The panel suggests in the new filing that Trump’s persistent lying about how the election was stolen constituted, in the words of The New York Times, “common law fraud.” In the filing, the select committee lawyers also said they have evidence that conservative lawyer John Eastman and others could face criminal charges such as committing conspiracy to defraud the American people and obstructing official proceedings of Congress.

The evidence included in the new filings is limited, but it does show that testimony from longtime Trump communications aide Jason Miller was key, as was testimony from then–White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’s adviser Ben Williamson, national security adviser Keith Kellogg, Mike Pence lawyer Greg Jacob, and Pence chief of staff Marc Short, among others.