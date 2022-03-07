The Russian Cultural Boycotts Are Going Too Far

But for EA Sports to take a similar step with its video games makes no sense. It does not actually exclude any Russians from participating in anything; the players in the game are entirely digital. It furnishes no diplomatic advantages that could be used, in even some small way, to help end the war. All it does is stigmatize Russia and Russians in general. What’s most worrying is that it seems to be part of a larger cultural backlash in the West toward Russians, one that would be a serious mistake.

These vast cultural boycotts are flawed on two levels. First, they risk legitimizing a more ugly campaign against Russian nationals and immigrants. Thankfully, we haven’t seen anything resembling the attacks on Muslim-Americans in the wake of the September 11 attacks 20 years ago. President Joe Biden and most leaders of the Western alliances have gone to great lengths to isolate Vladimir Putin and his regime as the driving force of the invasion, not the Russian people. And most of the public outpourings of emotion over the war have focused on supporting Ukraine rather than denigrating Russia. There are exceptions, of course: The Russia House, a Russian-themed restaurant in Washington, D.C., was vandalized and defaced earlier this week in an apparent protest of the Ukraine invasion.

Who is being affected? In New York City, the Metropolitan Opera said it would sever ties with Russian artists who refused to condemn Putin. Among those included is opera superstar Anna Nebtrenko, a Russian soprano who publicly condemned the invasion but, in the eyes of the Metropolitan Opera, had not gone far enough. “It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera,” Peter Gelb, the company’s general manager, told The New York Times in a statement. “Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine there was no way forward.”