The Russian Cultural Boycotts Are Going Too Far

Film festivals in Glasgow and Stockholm are excluding films made with support from the Russian government, even if their makers have denounced the invasion. The Munich Philharmonic fired famed composer and conductor Valery Gergiev for refusing to take a stance on the invasion. (He previously expressed some support for the annexation of Crimea in 2014, but offered no open praise for Putin’s actions this time.) Something called the International Cat Federation (or FIFe, for Fédération Internationale Féline) has banned cats belonging to Russian owners in participating in whatever it is that FIFe does, despite the fact that cats do not have nationalities and almost certainly do not understand that Russia has invaded Ukraine.

There have also been public calls for top Russian athletes like the NHL’s Alex Ovechkin to take a more vocal stance against the Russian government. Capitol One Arena, the home of Ovechkin’s Washington Capitals, has had to clarify to fans that flags are permitted to be waved inside the arena after it was erroneously reported that they had banned Ukrainian flags from the facility. The NHL has already suspended its activities in Russia; a few players want to go further and exclude Russian athletes altogether. Some of those Russian athletes are now reportedly receiving death threats.



Perhaps most troublingly, some lawmakers have floated the idea of expelling all Russian students in the United States. “We are not living in normal times,” Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego, a Democrat, claimed last month. “These Russian students are the sons and daughters of the richest Russians. A strong message can be sent by sending them home.” As my colleague Osita Nwanevu recently pointed out, most Russian students in the West are not the children of oligarchs, and punishing them for their parents’ deeds would be immoral even if they were. Any message sent by the U.S. for expelling them would be suffused with cruelty and xenophobia.

Bullying individual Russians into condemning Putin is unlikely to undermine his standing; if anything, it risks giving him proof of the West’s supposed malice towards Russia. These moves also misunderstand how opposition and responsibility work in an authoritarian society. In a democracy, those people share a measure of responsibility for what their government does because they have a degree of ability to change it. That binding thread is far more precarious in an autocratic regime. Russians may have expressed support for Putin in the past out of genuine solidarity with his policies, or at least out of partial agreement with them. They may also have felt compelled to do so, either indirectly, to advance their careers and livelihoods, or directly—to avoid more dire consequences.