“I Don’t Know If I Will Ever See Him Again.” Eight Heartbreaking Stories of Ukrainians Who Have Fled to Romania.

Since Russian forces launched the invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of February 24, more than 1.7 million people have already fled the country seeking refuge as the Russians target civilians. The United Nations estimates up to four million people may flee Ukraine, creating the largest refugee crisis since World War II. At the Romanian border, Isaccea, a town of about 5,000, is taking in thousands of refugees. Eight Ukrainians tell the story of their experience and their escape to safety.

Yeva, age 17, hometown: Odessa

“At five o’clock in the morning of February 24, we heard that terrible sound. Like shooting. At 11 o’clock, too. The second day the war started, I moved from Odessa to a small town, in Bolhrad [a small city in Odessa, some 70 km from the border crossing with Romania]. And yesterday [March 3] we came to the border with Romania. My parents wanted to send me to another country because it was very dangerous. I am traveling with my cousin Oleg, 25. Because he can go abroad, and we decided that it was more safe for me and him to be in another country. I am going to Germany; my boyfriend is there. I only took few things like one pair of socks, one pair of pants, one sweater, and that’s all! It’s very awful, but I hope that I will go home again and it will be safe. I just want to wait in a safe place and then go back home. My parents and my brother stayed in Ukraine. My father and my mother want to go help Ukraine, volunteer. I’m so scared for them. The world has gone crazy. I hope we will overcome all these problems, all these hard times and we can go on, live in a free, big, beautiful country.”