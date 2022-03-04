I Joined the Exodus From Russia

I called a top editor at one of the few remaining independent media outlets in Russia. His reporters had spent the previous day ringing their contacts in the government, he said, in order to ask them whether martial law was imminent. Nobody knew anything. Either it was a false alarm or all the decisions were being taken by President Vladimir Putin and a tiny coterie of security officials. The editor added that he was already in Yerevan, the capital of neighboring Armenia, and all their male journalists were going to leave Russia within the next 48 hours. One of the reasons to close the borders in wartime is to keep conscription-age men inside the country.

Perhaps this was all a rumor put out by the Kremlin, or groups close to the Kremlin, to rid the country of anyone still inclined toward political opposition. Maybe it was disinformation spread by the Ukrainian side as a way to sow panic. (The only on-the-record source appeared to be a Ukrainian official.) Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, eventually told reporters it was a hoax. But who would believe Peskov after all the denials of an imminent attack on Ukraine? Within a few hours of that first phone call from my friend, we decided the risks were too high—we had to leave. Unlike many others, we were lucky enough to have the option of taking such a decision.

Despite years of state pressure—from fabricated criminal charges to restrictive laws—Russian civil society has been remarkably robust: Independent journalists, activists, artists, and bloggers have continued to operate. Talented entrepreneurs, particularly in the I.T. industry, have been able to thrive. These communities now look doomed. Amid rising repression, fear of martial law, and the specter of conscription, people are fleeing in their tens of thousands. The coming economic storm, which will be worse than any Russia has faced since the 1990s, is likely to destroy the livelihoods of many who remain.