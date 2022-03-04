I Joined the Exodus From Russia

I first heard the words “martial law” at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday. A journalist friend rang me up to say that Russia was seemingly on the verge of imposing emergency wartime measures; he and his Russian partner were buying plane tickets to leave. After I hung up, a quick online search revealed that—among other things—martial law would give Russian authorities the power to close the borders. Like my friend, I have a Russian partner. With my current Russian visa set to expire in a few months’ time, the two of us quickly realized that, if we remained in Russia, we could very well end up on two different sides of a new “iron curtain.”

I messaged one of the best-connected people I know: a Russian analyst who, unlike the vast majority of her colleagues, correctly predicted the Russian invasion of Ukraine. When she texted back to say she hadn’t heard anything about martial law, it was a momentary relief. But she added that it would be a “logical” next step for Putin, and that she couldn’t reach most of her usual sources—because they were all packing to leave.

I called a top editor at one of the few remaining independent media outlets in Russia. His reporters had spent the previous day ringing their contacts in the government, he said, in order to ask them whether martial law was imminent. Nobody knew anything. Either it was a false alarm, or all the decisions were being taken by President Vladimir Putin and a tiny coterie of security officials. The editor added that he was already in Yerevan, the capital of neighboring Armenia, and all their male journalists were going to leave Russia within the next 48 hours. One of the reasons to close the borders in wartime is to keep conscription-age men inside the country.