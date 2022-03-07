The West Is Finally Living Up to Its Stated Principles

In other words: The day is probably going to come, and maybe fairly soon, when we watch the heroic Volodymyr Zelenskiy being deposed and Vladimir Putin installing some contemptible puppet in Kyiv and declaring victory. I want to be wrong about this. I want the Ukrainians to fight the Russians off and for Zelenskiy to retain his presidency. All of us do. But the reality of the situation is stark.

But here’s the point, and it is important: Even if Russia takes over Ukraine, the liberal world order has won. We have made a bold statement. Joe Biden—and thank God that he and not Donald Trump is the president of the United States right now—has led the West in a way that is about as close to perfect as one could imagine. It’s not all his doing, obviously. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has provided miraculous leadership when it mattered. But the West has, for what might actually be the first time in history, lived up to its stated principles.

Those principles were laid out in 1947, in the Truman Doctrine, and in 1949, in the creation of NATO. They said that we defended freedom and that we were all in the fight together. But we haven’t always defended freedom. We know that. In what was then called the Third World, we opposed freedom—for the Vietnamese, for South Africans, and others. In Europe, our track record is less lamentable, because the Soviet Union was the great oppressor of the East, but we weren’t so great in Greece, where we backed the fascist junta that took over in 1967. And remember, Greece (and Turkey) was what the Truman Doctrine was all about.