The West Is Finally Living Up to Its Stated Principles

I keep worrying that we’re going to get sucked into a war with Russia. We should all worry about that. Why? Because let’s face it, there is every possibility that Russia is going to eventually win this war—at least in the short term. Russia has the troops, the tanks, the firepower. God bless the Ukrainians. Their courage is a beautiful thing to see. I’m grateful to be alive to witness it. But Putin seems willing to escalate until the country comes under his control.

Russia will probably overpower Ukraine—and if it does, it will commit horrid war crimes doing so; just ask the people of Aleppo what Russian aggression is like. It would literally be one of the great moments in human history if somehow Ukraine won and Putin were deposed. But alas, we can’t count on that. Those of us in the United States of America will have to sit there and watch. And as hard as that will be, it will be the right thing to do. We can’t go to war for Ukraine. We just can’t. The American people wouldn’t stand for it. A war with the world’s top nuclear power (yes—they have more nukes than we do!), governed by a madman who might use them?

In other words: The day is probably going to come, and maybe fairly soon, when we watch the heroic Volodymyr Zelenskiy being deposed and Vladimir Putin installing some contemptible puppet in Kyiv and declaring victory. I want to be wrong about this. I want the Ukrainians to fight the Russians off and for Zelenskiy to retain his presidency. All of us do. But the reality of the situation is stark.