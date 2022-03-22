Sheila Heti Steps Away From Autofiction

Pure Colour: A Novel by Sheila Heti Buy on Bookshop

A decade later, Heti is still thought of as a writer of “autofiction,” like Ben Lerner, Rachel Cusk, and Tao Lin—writers who bring the freedom of fiction to the story of their own lives. But in her new book, Pure Colour, Heti secedes from that school, writing in the third person about a fictional protagonist, Mira. What’s more, for much of the book, Mira’s soul takes up residence in a leaf along with the soul of her dead father, where they carry on a dialogue about God, the cosmos, and reincarnation. It’s very much not the kind of thing you would overhear at Starbucks, and Pure Colour makes clear that Heti has always been a different kind of writer than advertised: not the voice of a generation or a chronicler of postmodern ennui, but a humanist and a seeker. Her abiding subject is the nature of personhood, of human being. As she puts it in her 2018 novel, Motherhood, “I am sitting here, writing, in order to discover the simple secret of my existence—what sort of creature I am.”

This is a philosopher’s question more than a novelist’s, and in a sense Heti has become less of a novelist with each book, until with Pure Colour she emerges as almost a mystic. The title comes from Mira’s childhood memory of her father promising to “buy her all sorts of mysterious, rare and marvelous things, including pure colour—not something that was coloured, but colour itself!” It seems that he was simply referring to paints, since Heti goes on to write that “colour itself came in hard little circular discs,” as on a palette. But what captures Mira’s imagination is the Platonic suggestion that color could be a thing in itself rather than a property of other things.

With pure color, “its outside was what it was all the way through. But unlike a gemstone, it didn’t emanate colour. Its colour sat there, turned inwards. Pure colour was introverted, like a shy little animal.” Heti’s language suggests that such authenticity and integrity aren’t only aesthetic qualities, but moral ones. She has always seen art as having more to do with spirit than beauty; as Margaux says in How Should a Person Be?, “I’m interested in meaning, not paintings.”