Sheila Heti Steps Away From Autofiction

This is almost the language of religious faith, and another of Heti’s untimely qualities is that she is very serious about the idea of vocation. It was easy for readers of How Should a Person Be? to take her sarcasm on the subject at face value. “We live in an age of some really great blow-job artists. Every era has its art form. The nineteenth century, I know, was tops for the novel. I just do what I can not to gag too much,” she writes in an often-quoted passage.

Heti has always been a different kind of writer than advertised: not the voice of a generation or a chronicler of postmodern ennui, but a humanist and a seeker.

But this is hardly an endorsement of the twenty-first century or its favorite art form, just as Heti’s use of reality-TV techniques and Warhol-style tape recording doesn’t mean she shares the idea that anyone can and should be famous. In fact, this cynical apothegm comes right after an expression of disgust at the present: “I look at all the people who are alive today and think, These are my contemporaries. These are my fucking contemporaries!” When your contemporaries make an idol of Paris Hilton, whose 2004 sex tape is alluded to in the book, perhaps the only way to avow a longing for a more old-fashioned kind of fame is ironically. “I don’t want anything to change, except to be as famous as one can be, but without that changing anything,” Heti writes. “Everyone would know in their heart that I am the most famous person alive—but not talk about it too much.”

This is hyperbole, of course—elsewhere in the book she compares herself to Moses, called by God to lead the people out of bondage. But it’s not a joke when Heti says that her vocation as an artist has something to do with her soul. “It is time to just go into a cocoon and spin your soul,” Sheila tells herself in How Should a Person Be? She returns to the image in Motherhood, describing writing as a process of building a “cocoon of time and space, where everything stills, and my self becomes mush, and something new is formed.”