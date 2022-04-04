Legalized Pot Was Supposed to Help Build Black Wealth in Los Angeles. It Failed.

“I wasn’t putting no money up, so it’s like I was just getting part of a business for nothing, just because I grew up in L.A., in the hood,” Stansell explained. According to the contract, he would be “a silent partner,” with “no voting rights” and no “control or influence over the day-to-day Cannabis Business operations.” Stansell felt he understood what he was getting into: “They was using Black people, because they know Black people don’t have the money and don’t have the knowledge.”

So far, marijuana legalization has been less a revolution and more a grim continuation of a deeply American form of inequality, in which prosperity and social mobility are technically possible but utterly unlikely.

But Keith wanted to actually run and own her own business. That was the point, she thought, and the meaning of the word “equity.” She became determined to win a social equity dispensary license. Yet she felt she couldn’t trust any of the entities she would need to work with to make it happen: not the investors, not the incubators, and certainly not the city.

After the city declined to enforce the social equity provisions of the supply chain phase of licensing, Keith came to believe that politicians in Los Angeles were either incompetent or beholden to moneyed interests, whether through influence channels like lobbying and campaign donations or through more nefarious means. She learned that city law limited the number of pot shops in every district but allowed City Council members the authority to approve additional shops. Keith said she heard other weed entrepreneurs bragging that one City Council member or another had promised them a retail license through this provision, essentially as a political favor. These were not isolated observations. In the summer of 2020, U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna described “rampant corruption at City Hall” in L.A. as part of an FBI investigation that brought down two City Council members—one of whom, according to a lawsuit filed by a former staffer, “was engaged in conduct designed to extort applicants for cannabis permits within his Council District.” (The city settled the lawsuit for $150,000.)

Keith decided she needed to take matters into her own hands. She organized protests. She collected examples of predatory contracts, convincing the city to tighten its rules. She developed contacts with local radio, TV, and newspapers. She gathered social equity applicants to pool information and resources in a back room at an illegal dispensary in a Black neighborhood.

For months, Keith and a friend drove around looking for available properties with the right zoning where equity applicants could open pot shops, and then pairing those properties with people she knew. In this way, she met an investor who offered to bankroll both the rent of a retail space and her activism, in the hopes that her leadership would bring flattering press and help the business.

Now Keith, too, had become a middlewoman. But unlike the Black leaders she had observed, Keith didn’t ask other equity applicants for money or a portion of people’s businesses.

Instead, for the first time in years, she began speaking with her father on the phone every day, to consult on political strategy. It was the elder Keith who suggested signs at one protest read WE SHOULD #OwnOurOwn COMMUNITIES, a reference to Stokely Carmichael’s 1966 observation that “Everybody owns our own neighborhoods except us.” Somehow, in her attempt to get rich, she started to appreciate why her parents had chosen a different path. She began to see her childhood in a more favorable light.

In the summer of 2019, a year and a half after the priority dispensaries became licensed, L.A. finally allowed social equity applicants to register for the chance to get a retail license. Keith and her network of community organizers helped about 250 of the 1,629 people who became verified as having low-income status and a cannabis arrest or residency in a disproportionately policed neighborhood. By now, Keith and her investor had spent $150,000 renting the property where they hoped to operate. Several equity applicants told me they similarly had to spend or borrow six figures to secure a space in order to meet the application’s property requirement, all before knowing who would win the opportunity to open a business.

In the final days before applications became available, Keith’s investor told her many of the provisions outlined in their memorandum of understanding were no longer possible. “He added all that lopsided language where they get all the benefit, but it isn’t reciprocated on your side,” she said. “That’s the game, right?” Though she tried to push back where she could, Keith had little choice but to sign the contract.

At 10 a.m. on September 3, 2019, the city opened online applications for 100 social equity retail licenses, to be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis. After years of work, getting a license was going to come down to a race to submit applications. Keith’s investor was handling her application, but for the members of the community whom she worked with, she rented MacBooks, hired data entry professionals who could type 90 words per minute, and, for faster internet, convinced a cannabis company to lend her group a room in its downtown skyscraper offices.

She was worried about the system crashing, or bots filing applications in record time, since the website’s log-in had no CAPTCHA test, so she made sure that every MacBook was screen recording.

Then, 10 minutes before the city was supposed to begin accepting applications, one of the data entry professionals was checking the password of the applicant she was representing, Jumane Redway-Upshur, and found she was able to log in to the system early. She submitted his application at 9:51 a.m. “The room blew up,” Keith recalled. “It was like chaos.”

By 10:01 a.m., 547 applicants across the city had accessed the system. By 10:05 a.m., 437 applications were submitted. “Every second mattered,” recalled Adam Spiker, a cannabis lobbyist. After the first hour, there were over 650 complete applications for 100 spots.

Weeks later, when the city began releasing information about who had been fast enough to win a license, Redway-Upshur was listed as number one. Only 18 of the 100 social equity licensees were Black. Of those 18, 13 were affiliated with a Black investor who had employed a son of Wesson, the City Council president. Keith sent the screencast of Redway-Upshur’s application being submitted early to someone who worked with Grant, who posted the video to social media. Rumors and memes spread. Applicants turned on one another.

To quell the backlash, the city paused the equity program and conducted an audit, which found over 200 applicants had gotten into the system early. Outraged, Keith and a few others filed a lawsuit. The city proposed a settlement during the summer 2020 protests; suddenly, local leaders didn’t want to be seen as standing in the way of Black-owned businesses, and offered to license the next 100 applicants in line, a group that included Keith.



Now, Keith was accused of becoming exactly the kind of self-interested Black middlewoman that she had tried to distance herself from. “Kika’s about herself, and building herself up, not about putting in the work,” Grant later told me. But the activists who initiated the lawsuit owed their lawyers over $50,000, and didn’t think it was feasible to get the city to agree to any more licenses. So they settled.

Almost two years later, the majority of those 200 social equity retail licensees have yet to open. Some lost their properties after having to pay rent without operating for several years and are now searching for sympathetic landlords with the right zoning. Some cannot proceed because their investors pulled out, frustrated with the city’s volatile time lines. Some are unwilling to move forward until they find their way out of deals they don’t consider fair.

Los Angeles attorney Mike Mancini is trying to help several equity applicants get out of their contracts, which he describes as “some of the most predatory investment deals I’ve ever seen.” He explained that some investors are violating the social equity requirements in the Los Angeles Municipal Code, but once a contract is signed, the burden is on the equity applicants to find the money necessary to buy their investors out or take them to court: “These investors are not stupid. They know the social equity applicants are the perfect group to take advantage of because they can’t afford to do anything about it.”

Across the country, social equity licensing is often just as contentious and litigious as it has been in Los Angeles. Even when local governments provide scrupulous oversight, the investors are often two steps ahead, developing ways to shortchange the equity applicant. And of course, most governments do not provide scrupulous oversight. A cannabis policy consultant told me that he often finds himself explaining to elected officials why their equity program will prompt lawsuits that will stop it from working, only for the politicians to respond that they don’t care if the program doesn’t work, because “Our messaging is the right messaging.”

Many now see social equity as part of a long line of America’s nominal attempts to achieve justice and parity. “They did what they always did: create the illusion of inclusion,” said one applicant who wasn’t fast enough to get one of L.A.’s 200 social equity retail licenses. He told me he has no intention of closing his illegal dispensary: “I’mma trap till the wheels fall off. I ain’t asking for no permission to survive.”

Hundreds of illicit dispensaries and delivery services remain in Los Angeles, outnumbering legal shops. Some experts believe around 80 percent of California’s cannabis market is illegal and unlicensed. The city is slated to eventually give out more social equity retail licenses. But Nicole Elliott, director of the California Department of Cannabis Control, said she is concerned about how the artificial scarcity of licenses is affecting the people whom equity is meant to help. “If you have so many shops and demand for all of those shops,” she said, “then I think that merits the discussion at the L.A. level about whether or not that’s appropriate.”

Four years after she began pursuing social equity, Keith’s dispensary finally opened in August 2021. The space has a warm yellow ceiling, exposed brick, and a sign reading HARVEST A LEGACY. It is a family affair, just as she imagined: One of her daughters manages marketing and brand relations.

But at some point in the past few years, Keith stopped caring about the promise of generational wealth. It’s not about making money for herself and her family anymore. She is dismayed with how social equity has turned out, and determined to stop other cities and states from making the same mistakes. She recently turned 50, and now sees herself as the culmination of all that her parents and grandparents and great-great-grandparents were working toward.

“Out here, Black people be like, ‘If I was in slavery times, I would have done this, that, and the other,’” she told me. She thinks about this a lot. Even if her business fails, even if her friends never escape their predatory contracts, even if the feds legalize and corporations take over the marijuana business, undoing everything that social equity has sought to accomplish, she just wants to know that at least she tried. “If nothing else,” she said, “50 years from now, it could be said that people fought against being shut out of this industry.”