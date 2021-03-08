The Outlaw Chemists Who Deserve a Cut of the Psychedelic Gold Rush

The matter of whether early investors and big-name players stand to profit from the renewed interest in psychedelic drugs is foregone. They are already profiting. The question now is: Who else deserves to profit?

Part of the irony of current drug laws is that we only really know about the class of clandestine chemists who have been busted, and whose sentencing frees them to talk openly about their work, which is now shaping the future of psychedelics, because they got prosecuted in the first place. A whole class of geniuses and wild eccentrics remain largely unknown, their lives and work shrouded by a secrecy and surreptitiousness that, while necessary given the current status of drug laws, feels nonetheless unfair, and a little old-fashioned. The mind reels contemplating all the Pickards, Stanleys, and Alexander Shulgins (the former Dow chemist who popularized MDMA in the 1970s) lighting upon novel chemical synthetics in the underground. Such new compounds may well constitute the forefront of psychedelic medicine. Compass Pathways recently launched a Drug Discovery Center at Philadelphia’s University of Sciences, where lead researcher Jason Wallach claims to have already synthesized 100 new serotonergic compounds.

Some of the cloak-and-dagger chemists are already entering the legal market, albeit while exhibiting understandable reticence about disclosing their criminal history. Outing oneself as an ex-con or former underground drug cook still carries reputational risks when it comes to, say, securing seed capital for a budding “neuropharmaceutical” concern. Decriminalizing their activities would not only erase their records but help relax the lingering stigma around their work, both past and present.

Decriminalization offers an opportunity to ease tensions between the illicit, underground market and the more respectable, modern landscape, by making the shadowy figures of the former active stakeholders in the latter. There may be a certain nostalgia in romancing these foxy fugitive druggists, stubbornly bird-dogged by jackbooted DEA agents, crisscrossing the sleepy byways of middle America in rented trucks crammed full of well-used chemistry equipment. But the more pragmatic way forward—for the science and business of psychedelics, if not the outlaw culture of psychedelia—would be to ameliorate these tensions, by offering clandestine chemists a path toward legitimacy. Those who might simply prefer to operate outside the system, for whatever ideological reasons, can continue doing so.