The Outlaw Chemists Who Deserve a Cut of the Psychedelic Gold Rush

It was hailed as the biggest LSD bust in American history, with local police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents recovering more than 40 kilograms of LSD and its chemical precursors. That would have been enough to produce nearly 400 million doses, with an approximate street value exceeding $8 billion. Pickard was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. In July 2020, he was released on compassionate grounds, after serving 17 years. Pickard—who has been dubbed America’s “Acid King,” just one in a long line of manufacturers to wear the crown—emerged from prison amid a new renaissance in psychedelics, in which drugs such as LSD are being reevaluated in light of their newfound efficacy in aiding everything from end-of-life anxiety to intractable depression.

Recently, California state Senator Scott Wiener introduced legislation to decriminalize the use and possession of a spate of psychedelic drugs, LSD among them. His bill follows on the heels of recent rulings in Oakland, Denver, Santa Cruz, and Washington, D.C., as well as Oregon’s recent statewide initiative to fully legalize psilocybin for therapeutic use. Wiener’s new measure, Senate Bill 519, would also expunge the criminal records of anyone who had previously been busted using or possessing psychedelic drugs. For the underground chemists who used to operate on the fringes of the law to ply their trade in the psychedelic industry, that’s a very good thing.

For decades, people like William Pickard toiled in obscurity. A class of criminalized eggheads, these “clandestine chemists” worked out of dingy basements and underground bunkers, flooding the underground with substances like LSD and MDMA. These drugs were highly prized for their ability to catalyze everything from all-night dance parties to the contemplation of the mind’s inner mysteries. Now, they constitute a new frontier of mental health research and treatment. Researchers at NYU and Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University have found that trips spurred by psilocybin (the active psychedelic in “magic mushrooms”) can reduce anxiety and existential distress in patients suffering from terminal illnesses. In Canada, a group of therapists have received legal exemptions to administer psilocybin and guide such trips. Similar trials involving LSD and MDMA are currently ongoing.