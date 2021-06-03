Biden’s Shameful, Conservative Stance Against Legal Pot in D.C.

President Joe Biden is fond of using a quote from his father to criticize Republicans: “Don’t tell me what you value. Show me your budget and I’ll tell you what you value.” Late last month, the Biden administration sent its $6 trillion budget plan to Congress for consideration. It’s a pretty good reflection of what he values; trillions of dollars have been set aside for infrastructure, health care, child care, education, and climate change, so the country can “build back better,” as he often puts it.

One of the budget’s shortcomings, however, lies where Washington, D.C., is involved. The nation’s capital has spent the last decade trying to fully legalize marijuana and join the majority of states that have chipped away at prohibition over the last decade. Currently, it is legal for adults aged 21 and older to possess small amounts of marijuana, and even give small amounts of it to others as a gift. But it’s not legal to sell it anywhere in the District of Columbia, which means that the city’s lawmakers cannot neither regulate nor raise revenue from sales of the drug through taxation—a bad outcome for both public health and public coffers.

The city has repeatedly asked Congress for changes to these arrangements. Their hopes have been stymied by a GOP-crafted provision known as the Harris Rider, through which Congress has effectively banned the district from legalizing marijuana in the way many other states have done. In his new budget proposal, Biden kept the rider intact.

