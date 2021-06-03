Biden’s Shameful, Conservative Stance Against Legal Pot in D.C.

In some ways, Biden’s decision to keep the rider isn’t a surprise. He rose to public prominence in the 1980s and 1990s when the “war on drugs” was at its apex and tough-on-crime legislation regularly churned through Congress, often with Biden’s assistance. On the campaign trail, Biden partially retreated from the harsh stances toward marijuana he’d taken in the past, expressing formal support for decriminalization while also saying it should be left up to the states. That support appears to have ebbed since he took office.

To say Biden’s position is at odds with the public’s views is an understatement. It’s clichéd to note that this country is divided on many major issues. But Americans are far more supportive of legalizing marijuana than their political leaders’ actions—or, more accurately, their inactions—would suggest. A Pew survey in April found that 60 percent of Americans said marijuana should be legal for both medical and recreational purposes. An additional 31 percent said it should be legalized for medical purposes only. That left a mere 8 percent who thought it should remain fully criminalized—a bloc of voters that appears to be grossly overrepresented in Washington.

Proponents of legalization often cite the immense social toll of criminalization, which most severely affects communities of color. They also cite the economic potential of the marijuana industry if federal prohibition were to be fully lifted. Increasingly, it’s also a problem of basic self-governance. Thirty states have now legalized or decriminalized marijuana in some form, often by referendum or ballot initiative. They include blue states like California and New York, red states like Mississippi and Nebraska, and purple states like Michigan and Virginia. To the extent that Americans can collectively render a judgment on a single national issue, they have done so convincingly.