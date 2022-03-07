Congress Weighs the Consequences of Banning Russian Oil

“It’s easy to do, it won’t make much direct impact [on the U.S.], but it will be heavily laden in the symbolism of the United States saying, ‘We’re willing to … take on this additional cost,’” said Yuval Weber, a global fellow at the Wilson Center and research assistant professor at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, about the possibility of banning Russian oil imports. “This would provide, basically, a signal or symbol of additional pressure on other states to restrict their purchases of Russian oil and oil products. And that would be much more harmful or damaging to Russia’s ability to continue funding itself.” While it could take days or weeks for the impact of a ban to hit Russia, Weber said, “market players would take that signal that if the United States does something, everyone else is going to follow.”

But Europe is far more dependent on Russian oil than the U.S., and leaders in Germany and Hungary indicated on Monday that they could not support bans on energy imports. However, even that thinking is clearly evolving. Germany, which relies heavily on Russian oil imports, formally suspended approval of the Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 pipeline in late February. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that “we have to consider how we can all move away as fast as possible from dependence, reliance on Russian hydrocarbons, Russian oil and gas.” A U.S. ban on Russian oil would only continue to mount pressure.

“For the Europeans, this would be a huge deal. And the underlying commitment that the U.S. made to our European partners in getting them on board with some of the stiffest sanctions the world has ever seen was to make sure that they would have sufficient energy supply,” said Daniel Silverberg, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security. He highlighted that the same week that Congress pressed forward with legislation to ban Russian oil imports, the Treasury Department issued updated guidance to authorize transactions with Russian entities for energy supplies. “I think the administration is going to try and buy itself time to increase supply while pursuing the objective of closing off Russian oil and gas to the world,” Silverberg said.