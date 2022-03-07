Congress Weighs the Consequences of Banning Russian Oil

“I spoke to the president and the leading members of the Cabinet about this just yesterday from Europe, and we are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil,” Blinken said. When asked if the U.S. would ban Russian oil “unilaterally,” Blinken replied: “A hallmark of everything we’ve done to date has been this coordination with allies and partners. We are much more effective across the board.”

Russia earned around $63 billion from international oil and gas exports in the third quarter of 2021, the last period for which data is available. Although the U.S. imports less than 10 percent of its oil from Russia, banning oil imports could provide an important signal for global markets and put pressure on other countries to do the same.

“It’s easy to do, it won’t make much direct impact [on the U.S.], but it will be heavily laden in the symbolism of the United States saying, ‘We’re willing to … take on this additional cost,’” said Yuval Weber, a global fellow at the Wilson Center and research assistant professor at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, about the possibility of banning Russian oil imports. “This would provide, basically, a signal or symbol of additional pressure on other states to restrict their purchases of Russian oil and oil products. And that would be much more harmful or damaging to Russia’s ability to continue funding itself.” While it could take days or weeks for the impact of a ban to hit Russia, Weber said, “market players would take that signal that if the United States does something, everyone else is going to follow.”

But Europe is far more dependent on Russian oil than the U.S., and leaders in Germany and Hungary indicated on Monday that they could not support bans on energy imports. However, even that thinking is clearly evolving. Germany, which relies heavily on Russian oil imports, formally suspended approval of the Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 pipeline in late February. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that “we have to consider how we can all move away as fast as possible from dependence, reliance on Russian hydrocarbons, Russian oil and gas.” A U.S. ban on Russian oil would only continue to mount pressure.