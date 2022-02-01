Russia’s Ukraine Aggression Has Congress Poised to Impose Painful Sanctions

“The devastating sanctions that ultimately would crush Russia’s economy, and the continuing lethal aid”—Washington’s popular new euphemism for weapons—“that we are going to send, means Putin has to decide how many body bags of Russian sons are going to return to Russia,” Menendez said. Risch added that if Russia invaded Ukraine, there would be sanctions to cripple Russian oil production.

Any sanctions that Congress imposes could complement action taken directly by the Biden administration. Biden told reporters on Monday that the United States is continuing to engage in “nonstop diplomacy,” but “we are ready no matter what happens.” Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border but is denying that it is planning an attack. Putin claimed on Tuesday that the U.S. was trying to pull Russia into a conflict that it did not want but said that he hoped “dialogue will be continued.” Russian officials have demanded pledges that Ukraine will never join NATO and a removal of NATO troops and weapons from Eastern Europe.

The president can take action without Congress to sanction Russia, and the White House has already threatened robust sanctions should an invasion take place. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the administration had developed “specific sanctions packages for both Russian elites and their family members” who are “in or near the inner circle of the Kremlin and play a role in government decision-making.”