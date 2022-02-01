Russia’s Ukraine Aggression Has Congress Poised to Impose Painful Sanctions

With the Democratic agenda stalled, members of Congress are making the best of what’s around, taking bipartisan action on several key issues. Perhaps their most pressing concern at the moment is something worlds away from petty domestic debates that closed out the calendar year: taking action to deter Russia from launching an invasion of Ukraine. Senators on both sides of the aisle are largely in agreement that time is of the essence, there’s still disagreement as to the best way to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to back down from his saber-rattling threats.

On Sunday, Senator Bob Menendez, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joined the Republican ranking member Senator Jim Risch in a joint CNN interview to report that lawmakers were on the “one-yard line” of negotiations for the “mother of all sanctions”—some of which would follow “later on” if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to invade Ukraine; some of which “would come up front for what has been done already.”

“The devastating sanctions that ultimately would crush Russia’s economy, and the continuing lethal aid”—Washington’s popular new euphemism for weapons—“that we are going to send, means Putin has to decide how many body bags of Russian sons are going to return to Russia,” Menendez said. Risch added that, if Russia invaded Ukraine, there would be sanctions to cripple Russian oil production.