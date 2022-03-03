Exxon, Shell, and BP Say They’re Leaving Russia. Hold Your Applause.

This is such a strange line of reasoning that it’s hard to take it at face value. Given that oil and gas are global commodities—and the U.S. has very little control over how much companies drill—there’s no one-to-one relationship between what Biden says and how much people pay at the pump, at least unless he were to decide to impose price controls on oil (of the sort he floated on prescription drugs in his State of the Union address Tuesday evening). And there’s plenty of evidence that many drillers would like to keep prices high, and are even deliberately curtailing production to do so—elevated prices are the only way to make fracking, for example, viable.

Methods that actually lower gas prices would be anathema to fossil fuel shareholders and executives. In response to record prices, the European Union, for instance, is planning to tax the profits oil and gas companies have made from recent price hikes and pour the revenue into renewable energy, as a means of reducing its dependency on Russian gas and fossil fuels overall. The UK Labour Party has proposed a one-time windfall tax on corporations operating in Britain’s North Sea oilfields, proceeds from which would help offset skyrocketing home heating prices.

Windfall taxes are a solid idea. But why not also get a bit flashier in targeting the foreign and homegrown oligarchs making life more expensive and less democratic? As Vice’s Edward Ongweso Jr. argues, Western companies have played a key role building the global network of shell companies and tax havens that have fueled Putin’s rise. Yachts, he notes, are one of several high-value assets that billionaires the world over use to hoard wealth offshore. “In Europe and the United States, everything is done to distinguish useful and serving Western ‘entrepreneurs’ from harmful and parasitic Russian, Chinese, Indian or African ‘oligarchs’. But the truth is that they have much in common,” economist Thomas Piketty, cited by Ongweso, wrote recently in Le Monde.

Stick it to Putin, then, by seizing every yacht (not just Russian billionaires’) and turning them into floating showcases of the world an energy transition can create—electrified, equitable and a bit more fun. Dock them off the coast of key swing states like Florida and in any competitive coastal Congressional district, inviting potential voters in for parties. Use a small portion of the revenue gained from a windfall tax on fossil fuel companies to enlist union shipbuilders and electricians to convert the boats to run on renewable energy. When it’s done, send those workers and their families—and a qualified captain, of course—off on a fully paid vacation on the craft they’ve helped retrofit with their own two hands. It’d be a kind of souped-up 21st century dacha, taking the means of seafaring leisure away from fossil fuel hungry billionaires and delivering it to the clean energy workforce of tomorrow.

