Nothing Happened

And then it keeps happening. Like a hole in the middle of

the memory of a field. The interruption of it spreading, widening

out toward the edges. Or is it that the field, receptive,

pours itself into it? Like a consummation. The way a fire



can realize by feeding. What knows a thing better than

what consumed it? Like the deepest active black of the

cast iron pan. Constant reminder; omen of the stove. The dead

center of an inhuman eye. Its iris is my living space; my entire life.



And what next? Nothing rested, or it may have tried to.

But everyone in power kept wanting to keep it, to keep it

going. To stop it from solidifying. They needed it to seep

its way into everything, everything. They needed it to push



past the filters. To replace the filters. They needed it to take

the place of everything, and it does. It swallows inconsistencies

like a snake swallows eggs. I crack an egg into the pan;

I’ll crack another. I felt it was the last. I feel there can be



no more. Nothing laughed. And as it keeps laughing, I remember

a painting of curtains so lifelike, no one who looked at it didn’t feel

some new reality stirring inside them. Just look how the folds

now are starting to disturb themselves. As if about to catch fire.