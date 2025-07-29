The Big Ten Rises Up Against Trump

The stakes of university politics are now stratospheric. Even as new global zones are flooded with Steve Bannon’s strategic shit—disorienting lies about tariffs, rogue immigrants, the “client list” of Jeffrey Epstein—Trump is still using ICE, extortion, pressure campaigns, and federal lawfare to bring about academic regime change and convert universities into MAGA indoctrination camps.

Sure, if you read only the reflections of cultural dons like Ross Douthat and Larry Summers in The New York Times, you could be forgiven for thinking that all campuses are Harvard, and that all academics are still stuck in the tedium of woke/anti-woke pickleball. But it’s much darker than that. The administration is explicitly trying to commandeer university administrations and curricula. The Justice Department’s late-June expulsion of the president of the University of Virginia, my alma mater, was an especially nasty blow to the basic principles of academic freedom. And Trump is not only laying waste to the arts and sciences. His sadistic reconciliation bill will vaporize student debt relief and reduce the ability of working families to get grants that can cover tuition. As Astra Taylor and Eleni Schirmer have argued, this plan all but ensures that no one but the rich can ever go to college again.

Higher education in the United States is far from a monolith. And though the media’s klieg lights have been trained on the Ivy League, from which so many high-profile journalists graduated—as well as Donald Trump (Penn Wharton, 1968) and JD Vance (Yale Law School, 2013)—there are some 6,000 other colleges and universities out there across the country. Many are silent on Trump’s pedagogical edicts. But some are standing up. The Big Ten conference, in particular, has mounted a formidable defense during the Trump blitzkrieg. Its stance, a blunt assertion of its own power, could be a model for other coalitions squaring off with the administration. The conference’s tactics of deterrence, cohesive teamwork, and tone-setting have made for exemplary gameplay. It’s almost as if those universities had some experience with football.