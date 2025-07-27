Inside the Private Equity Scam—and the Livelihoods It Has Destroyed

Bad Company: Private Equity and the Death of the American Dream by Megan Greenwell Buy on Bookshop

Within days of the sale, both of my editors had been fired by people who did not appear to know they had direct reports, leaving my team to collect paychecks without any actual work to do—a particularly comical hit, given the firm’s alleged goal to eradicate waste. Out of a sense of duty, most of us assigned ourselves to other sites within the company. But the new management insisted we replace much of our reporting with slideshows to artificially inflate our audience. Invasive, auto-playing ads became such a problem that we fielded constant complaints from our readers. Our product and sales teams disappeared. People routinely left meetings frazzled and burdened by bizarre mandates with little data to back them up.

I stuck it out for a while; I truly adored my job reporting alongside people who alternately delighted and intimidated me, journalists I had admired for years. I finally made the decision to quit when management rewrote a sensitive story, entirely fabricating key details, and tried to pass the work off as my own. It wasn’t just that the company was being run poorly, or that Great Hill was trying to squeeze every last penny out of our labor. It was that the people in charge seemed actively hostile to our attempts to do good, ethical, even profitable work. No one is going to visit a website they can’t trust or even use. I’m not a businessman, but a libel lawsuit seems bad for the bottom line. And there was something almost hallucinatory about working under people with such a vague grasp of our corner of the industry, who were so deeply incurious about the work that went into the brands they were allegedly trying to save.

Meanwhile, across the office, the journalist Megan Greenwell was struggling with a much higher-profile version of this conundrum. As was extensively reported in the New York media press, Greenwell, then the editor in chief of the anarchic and beloved sports site Deadspin, publicly resigned four months after Great Hill purchased our company. “The tragedy of digital media isn’t that it’s run by ruthless, profiteering guys in ill-fitting suits,” she wrote in an eviscerating blog post announcing her departure. “It’s that the people posing as experts know less about how to make money than their employees, to whom they won’t listen.”