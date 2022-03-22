Big Oil Is Making Billions. Let’s Tax It and Give the Money to the People.

Nevertheless, this legislative proposal, which has historical precedent, deserves more attention and support. It delivers the right political medicine for the moment and speaks to the anger many Americans are feeling about the current state of the economy. The public understands that when Biden and Democrats injected stimulus checks into their pockets last year, large powerful corporations came around to steal them back in the form of predatory pricing. And so the public is rightly asking: What is the government going to do about it?

The current price gouging by oil companies is obscene. Take a look at the facts. Historically, when the price of crude oil was at the same levels it is currently (roughly $100/barrel), the price of gas was actually a dollar cheaper per gallon at the pump. And we know that when gas prices rise, the most painful burdens are felt by working-class people living paycheck to paycheck.

Big Oil hates the new proposal. The American Petroleum Institute—the lobbying arm for oil companies—complained in a press release that the bill is unfair “finger pointing.” Senator Joe Manchin, a prominent defender of the fossil fuel industry, echoed that he worries about “beating people up.”