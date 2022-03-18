The Big Winner in the Daylight Saving Time Debate: Cars

Washingtonian’s Andrew Beaujohn, who wrote earlier this week about this brief experiment, noted that the backlash fomented around the effects of the change on young schoolkids. “The early-morning darkness quickly proved dangerous for children: A 6-year-old Alexandria girl was struck by a car on her way to Polk Elementary School on January 7; the accident broke her leg,” he recounted. “Two Prince George’s County students were hurt in February. In the weeks after the change, eight Florida kids were killed in traffic accidents. Florida’s governor, Reubin Askew, asked for Congress to repeal the measure.” Congress did as the public soured on permanent DST in general, returning us to the twice-yearly time shift ahead of schedule in October 1974.

It would be more accurate to say, of course, that the cars were more dangerous for those children than the darkness itself. Pedestrian deaths are a staple of American life even without the changes in darkness and light. “In typical sprawling cities, you’re often lucky to even find a sidewalk,” The Week’s Ryan Cooper noted in a 2019 column on “car supremacy” and its effects. “As a result, 5,977 American pedestrians and 783 cyclists were killed in 2017, overwhelmingly because they were hit by a car—particularly America’s beloved SUVs, which are 2-3 times more deadly when they run someone over.” All too often, that blame falls on the pedestrian instead of a culture and a legal system that prioritizes drivers above all else. School districts also could have solved this problem by starting school later in the day, which is something they should be doing anyways.

I started thinking about our relationship with cars more often in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some commentators initially downplayed the virus’s spread and impact by noting that it had killed far fewer Americans than die each year in car crashes—more than 41,000 deaths in 2020 alone, which was itself a 13 percent jump from the previous year. This talking point rapidly fell out of favor as COVID losses eclipsed those by cars by many orders of magnitude, with the U.S. toll slowly approaching one million deaths. The argument was still striking not just for its blasé approach to the pandemic, but for what it said about how many “normal” deaths most Americans are willing to accept, and how, exactly, they’d come to accept them.