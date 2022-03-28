Democrats May Finally Be Ready to Demote the Iowa Caucuses

Almost as predictably as the sun rising in the morning, when it’s not a presidential year, there’s always discussion of some state or other losing its coveted spot in the early primary calendar. More often than not those discussions fizzle out (look back to 2021 when the momentum to cut Iowa and New Hampshire, the other very white early state many Democrats grouse about, faded away). This time though, party elders think some kind of change is inevitable. “This is going to happen,” former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said in an interview. “The problem has been for many years that you have had two states that don’t reflect the Democratic constituency who go first, and I don’t know that that makes a lot of sense.”

There have been hordes of lawmakers who have overtly or covertly worked to try and dethrone the earliest states from their positions. They’ve always failed. But this time looks to be different. Beyond the widespread frustration among Democratic officials with Iowa’s clumsy administration of the last caucuses, the current president does not feel any kind of debt or obligation to Iowa or New Hampshire. President Biden is the first Democratic president since the early 1990s to become president despite not winning either the Iowa or New Hampshire primaries (Biden did beat Trump in New Hampshire in the general, though). South Carolina was Biden’s turning point, forcing a massive dramatic shift in the course of the 2020 presidential primary.

States have already begun lobbying for consideration to be at the front of the primary calendar. The New Jersey Democratic Party chairman has written a letter to DNC chairman Jaime Harrison advocating for New Jersey to get bumped up to the front of the pack. Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen has also pushed DNC officials for Nevada to go first, saying, “We’re diverse. We’re a battleground state that matters to who becomes the next president.”