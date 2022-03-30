Because Oil Drilling Isn’t Destructive Enough, ExxonMobil Is Getting Into Bitcoin Mining, Too

In the process, they also generate plenty of emissions. Between April and August of last year, “miners” doubled their electricity consumption, ballooning their share of global power consumption for computing from 17 to 35 percent. Through 2021, rough estimations show that mining here emitted as much carbon as adding 3.7 million cars to U.S. roads. Across the country, mining operations spurred on by a boom of excitement about crypto are bringing coal- and gas-fired power plants that were sitting idle back online. Crypto mining consumes about half a percent of the world’s electricity, and its usage has increased tenfold in the last five years. It uses more electricity than Norway or Ukraine, and—if it was its own country—would be the earth’s twenty-seventh-biggest power consumer. As my colleague Jacob Silverman has written, crypto enthusiasts were strangely excited that Russia’s invasion and ensuing sanctions from the West might help further mainstream their subfield. “Some root openly for Vladimir Putin,” he wrote, “hoping that his government will be forced to use bitcoin to bypass Western sanctions.”



Exxon reportedly choosing to expand its bitcoin pilot in Germany, especially—which faces a mounting energy crisis—could be significant. The country is eager to replace its current dependence on Russian gas. But if Exxon is setting up crypto operations in Germany, that means gas that could theoretically be used to displace Russian fuel and lower sky-high prices may instead get funneled into profits. Owing to energy price concerns, the European Parliament considered banning proof-of-work mining earlier this month, but the proposal floundered. It’s not as if Exxon shareholders are hard up for cash, either: in the five years after the Paris Agreement was brokered, the company has funneled $103.3 billion into dividends and stock buybacks. Last year, Exxon devoted just 0.16 percent of its capital expenditure toward its low-carbon efforts.

Though cryptocurrency boosters harp on its ability to “democratize finance,” nearly 80 percent of the computing power used to mine it is owned by just seven mining companies. One major cryptocurrency called ethereum is planning a move toward far less energy intensive proof-of-stake mining that’s already used by a newer generation of coins, and which reduces the electricity use of mining by 99 percent. Progress has been slow, though, and stalwarts say proof-of-work is irreplaceable, since it’s still more secure than alternatives.