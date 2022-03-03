Bitcoin Goes to War

The trucker convoy was an inflection point for so-called bitcoin maximalists and crypto investors, who saw in Trudeau’s actions the exact kind of authoritarian impingement on financial liberty they feared. In the weeks since, the “freedom to transact” has become a mantra among coiners. A week after punk6529’s post, Mollie Hemingway, editor in chief of The Federalist, repeated those same words on Fox News. In the minds of many crypto holders, the necessity for private digital currencies—of money that exists entirely outside politics and state control—was increasingly obvious and urgent.

That sentiment has only intensified in recent days. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has further catalyzed coiners already steeped in right-wing libertarian ideology. As hundreds of thousands of refugees flee Ukraine, some bitcoin fans seem practically exhilarated, feeling that geopolitical disruption, which includes heavy sanctions and an effort to kick Russia out of financial networks like SWIFT, can only benefit the cause of crypto adoption. Some root openly for Vladimir Putin, hoping that his government will be forced to use bitcoin to bypass Western sanctions. Although isolated countries like North Korea and Iran have used cryptocurrency to work around some sanctions—Iran has invested in bitcoin mining; North Korea is fond of hacking cryptocurrency exchanges⁠—the crypto economy, which lacks liquidity and relies on balky gray-market exchanges in obscure jurisdictions, likely cannot provide more than a haphazard, temporary solution for Russian elites trying to convert their rubles, whose price has crashed this week, into even more volatile crypto.

Still, the sheer unlikelihood that an extralegal crypto monetary system might suddenly appear hasn’t stopped coiners from celebrating the possibility that both warring parties might find a solution to their woes in digital funny money. Ran NeuNer, a crypto influencer with a YouTube show and 586,000 Twitter followers, spoke for some when he wrote, “We are watching Bitcoin being adopted for the exact reason it was created.” Someone responded by asking him if he meant it was “for people blacklisted from the normal financial system (for good reason) to carry on all their illegal activities.” If there was any ironic intent behind the question, NeuNer didn’t seem to grok it. “Exactly,” he responded. “For financial freedom.”