Trump’s Missing Phone Records Have a Familiar Stink of Criminality

The House panel is now investigating whether Trump communicated that day through backchannels, phones of aides or personal disposable phones, known as “burner phones,” according to two people with knowledge of the probe, who, like others interviewed for this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. The committee is also scrutinizing whether it received the full logs from that day.

There is more than a little irony in this. In 2016, Trump hammered Hillary Clinton of her use of a private email server, insinuating that this arrangement was deployed for any number of dark and conspiratorial purposes. But the potential use of burner phones to help orchestrate a coup certainly outpaces even Trump’s most bombastic claims about that server. If true, the use of a burner phone only underscores the criminality of Trump’s efforts, his efforts to avoid accountability, and, above all, the fact that his actions on January 6 were premeditated. “I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term,” Trump said in a statement—a classic in the non-denial denial genre. Lawmakers are, furthermore, also investigating whether there was a larger effort to cover-up records from January 6.



The lack of cooperation from Republicans also showcases their own complicity. Trump purposefully prolonged the riot and encouraged lawmakers to slow down the counting of votes even as rioters breached the Capitol. These same Republicans are now refusing to cooperate with investigators; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy even went as far as to threaten telecom companies that provided records to it. “Most everyone not cooperating with the committee is helping shield Trump from public disclosure about what happened during that period,” Rep. Jamie Raskin told The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent.



Over the past few months, the attention given to the January 6 Commission has waxed and waned as several other crises have taken over the news: the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, then the pandemic-related inflationary woes, and now the ongoing war in Ukraine. But Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 election remains a matter of paramount importance—just this week a federal judge ruled against Trump, citing the likelihood that the president was complicit in felonious activity. Democrats have thus far struggled to make the case that they represent an existential threat; Trump and his allies, meanwhile, have insisted that they had nothing to do with the violence at the Capitol. But at every opportunity they have stymied investigators’ attempts to learn precisely what the then-president was doing during the violent fracas. The huge gap in phone records is the most glaring evidence yet that Trump not only was up to no good, but that he was up to something criminal.

