A Federal Judge Rips Trump for Plotting a Coup

Monday’s ruling is notable on two levels. First, it makes available more of Eastman’s records for the January 6 Committee. Carter ruled in favor of turning over roughly one hundred documents to the committee, only withholding less than a dozen of them on privilege grounds. What exactly is on these documents is not clear. But it’s possible that they will shed more light on how the plot against America took shape in the frenzied months between Election Day and January 6.

One of the documents appears to tie Eastman’s efforts to Rudy Giuliani’s quixotic campaign to overturn the results in court. Carter gave a brief description of it while he reviewed the potentially privileged material, all of which he read. “This may have been the first time members of President Trump’s team transformed a legal interpretation of the Electoral Count Act into a day-by-day plan of action,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “The memo is both intimately related to and clearly advanced the plan to obstruct the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021.” Its exact contents are, as of yet, unknown; Carter’s reaction suggests that they may be somewhat hair-raising.

Second, and perhaps most importantly, Carter’s ruling effectively lays out a theory of prosecution for Trump himself. There is no specific federal law stipulating that it’s illegal for the president to urge his supporters to storm the Capitol, disrupt the Electoral College certification, and attempt to lynch the vice president. But the January 6 Committee previously identified three federal crimes that Trump may have committed as part of the insurrection: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and common-law fraud. Carter found in each of the three cases that it was “more likely than not” that Trump had committed the offenses.