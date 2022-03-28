A Federal Judge Rips Trump for Plotting a Coup

At issue in this case is whether Eastman must comply with a subpoena issued by the January 6 committee. The committee has sought a series of documents—mostly things that Eastman had emailed on his Chapman University account, where he taught constitutional law—that may be relevant to its inquiry into the insurrection. Eastman argued that because he was former President Donald Trump’s lawyer at the time, the materials were covered by attorney-client privilege and some associated protections.

The committee countered that the emails were not covered by the privilege because of what’s known as the crime-fraud exception, which generally holds that lawyers can’t help their clients do ongoing and future crimes. If you rob a jewelry store, then call your lawyer and tell them what happened, and the lawyer takes down notes about it, prosecutors generally can’t seize those notes and use them as evidence. If, on the other hand, you call your lawyer before robbing a jewelry store, and your lawyer writes a memo on how to do it before the cops arrive, prosecutors can generally use that memo at trial. (Please do not use this metaphor to rob any jewelry stores or advise clients to do so; it is for illustrative purposes only.)

Eastman’s famous memos were about stealing something slightly more valuable: the American presidency. He laid out a pseudo-legal argument for then–Vice President Mike Pence to declare unilaterally that Trump had won the 2020 election during the January 6 joint session of Congress. Failing that, he argued that Pence could send it back to the state legislatures for further review, apparently in the hopes that pro-Trump lawmakers would legitimize the putsch. But Pence refused to help carry out the plot, leading Trump to tell his supporters on January 6 to “march down Pennsylvania Avenue” and express their rage at Pence and Congress.