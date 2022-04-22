Tocqueville’s Uneasy Vision of American Democracy

Did Tocqueville offer deep truths about democracy or an evasion of it? Both. As for insight, he saw that there is nothing magical about counting votes: For people to accept one another as their equals and co-rulers takes a great act of imagination, sustained—or undermined—by millions of small acts in daily life. Democracy was not just a new mode of government, but a new world, which would touch and change everything within it. People would become both more certain of their individual uniqueness and worth and more like one another, more generic, and from the hearth to the battlefield this new kind of person would do things in new ways. Part of the pleasure of reading Democracy in America is the range of its social observation and, indeed, sheer speculation on subjects from American manners and marriage (unforced and egalitarian in both cases, Tocqueville thought) to ambition (intense but seldom lofty) to the likely future of democratic poetry and religion, which he expected would become abstract and pantheistic, at once personalized and generic (spiritual but not religious, anyone?).

Tocqueville saw that, in this changed world, politics would remain both essential and dangerous, but in ways that changed with everything else. If democracy did not mean a new golden age of peace and virtue, as some of its giddier supporters imagined, nor the end of the world, as the Terror must have seemed to Tocqueville’s own family, then the themes of political life would have to be rethought for a new kind of life. His analyses of the tyranny of the majority, democratic despotism, constitutional ideology, and civic participation were all contributions to this rethinking, updates of the very old themes of liberty and tyranny, order and disorder, conflict and harmony, for a world of people who believed fiercely in their own equality.

To say that democracy depends on culture is close to a truism, though an important one. Tocqueville believed that it depended on elements of culture that a democrat might regard as positively ­anti-democratic: an implicit consensus on what government should do that prevented serious questions of distribution or social organization from becoming political contests. Tocqueville despised the socialism that burst into French politics in the revolutionary struggles of 1848, which he saw as seeking to “overturn … society itself.” Its doctrine that the masses should make a new social order, that the freedom of equals meant dignified and pleasurable work and the satisfaction of human needs, seemed to Tocqueville to promise first the tyranny of the majority—smashing existing laws, institutions, and ruling classes—and then democratic despotism, making the state “not only the director of society but also the master of each individual … his tutor, his teacher.” Tocqueville believed the Americans had headed off this trajectory with their localism, their culture of rights, and their constitutionalism. Their lesson for sustaining democracy was to take its promise of equality, as the phrase has it, seriously but not literally.