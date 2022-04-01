Don’t Privatize Water

The Privatization of Everything by Donald Cohen and Allen Mikaelian Buy on Bookshop

Laffer, in that courtroom, was the voice of the privatization movement, one that lately has its eyes on buying the right to own the world’s water, among many, if not all, other public goods. “Water is the new oil,” one mayor declared in 2014. It should be noted that, when it comes to water, public institution–built water systems and public ownership are the norms. By the 1960s, the United States had an astonishing 20,000 water systems, 83 percent of which were publicly owned. Today, cash-strapped cities and states are deluged with bids from wealthy financial firms to buy their public assets. Municipalities are often eager to sell, in order to fill their budgetary shortfalls elsewhere. Water systems themselves are short on funding. In the recessionary period after 2008, federal spending on water infrastructure didn’t budge, while, from 2009 to 2014, state and local spending dropped 22 percent. Experts estimate that a trillion dollars in upgrades will be needed to meet oncoming demand, and that aging pipes, some a century old, leak upward of six billion gallons of water a day.

Privatization has become disturbingly widespread, as Donald Cohen and Allen Mikaelian show in their new book, The Privatization of Everything, seeping into every aspect of our society, from our schools, to our food inspection, to weather forecasting, to even the administration of our public welfare systems. They argue that this is an assault on democracy. “Privatization,” they write, “is a transfer of power over our own destiny, as individuals and as a nation, to unelected, unaccountable, and inscrutable corporations and their executives.” But to argue against privatization is to go against nearly 40 years of political consensus and financial concerns. To complicate matters, some of the most common arguments against privatization are easy to refute, and one of the strongest and simplest is overlooked.

What is privatization? The answer is harder to nail down than you’d think. We might think of privatization as the transfer of governmental tasks to private enterprise, or the sale of public goods to private businesses, like the maintenance and ownership of a public waterworks or road. But, for Cohen and Mikaelian, it can be any number of things, including, but not limited to, hiring firms to engage in the procurement process for the government. Or contracting public work to outsiders. Or even when a government cuts budgets for services, enacting austerity, and creating a vacuum that businesses can rush to fill. Or deregulation or the failure to enforce laws that restrict private action. It’s almost anything that increases the power and scope of private actors, but can be so multifarious that it becomes something you only know when you see.