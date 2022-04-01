Don’t Privatize Water

Nor do the anti-privatizers want socialism. Early in the book, the authors suggest that the public should not relinquish control over government, while saying that contracting government services could still be acceptable. They are not interested in “socialism,” or “social democracy.” (Even though many services that anti-privatizers want to have run by the public are the same services run by the public in s-word countries in Europe.) And while the United States often ensures the public administration of many goods—like highways, electrical grids, and dams—even during the New Deal, full nationalization of industry was not in the cards. As the historian Louis Hyman has written, the New Deal was full of public-private partnerships, among other private-sector solutions. And so while conservatives insist that Democrats want to nationalize everything down to the last snickerdoodle sale, fully Stalinesque America has always been far, far way.

The free market versus totalitarianism debate is largely a false dichotomy furthered by right-wing thinkers like Savas who wanted to sell the idea of privatization to a public who they knew loved government services like Medicare and Social Security. What is happening in our society is not a contest between the free market and central control, but a struggle between private business and public society. At the end of their book, the authors quote political science professor Corey Robin in saying that we need to shift the focus away from “abstractions of the free market” and toward “the very real power of the businessman.” And while Cohen and Mikaelian often talk about public control, they frequently fall into the trap of leaning on the “free market” as the bogeyman of privatization.

A final difficulty for anti-privatizers is that some of their most commonly used arguments are easy to poke holes in. ­Anti-privatizers frequently talk about the brutality of private prisons, suggesting that the profit motive is largely responsible for the horrific conditions in private facilities. Yet, as any reader of Ruth Wilson Gilmore will know, private prisons are but a tenth of the total prison system in the United States. Prisons are overcrowded and thinly staffed, and violence, including homicide and rape, is shockingly ubiquitous. In 2020, the Department of Justice found Alabama’s Department of Corrections systemically failed to protect incarcerated people from incredible amounts of physical and sexual violence. In fact, the problem of mass incarceration, its rise, its perpetuation, its human rights abuses, is a public disaster. As Gil­more notes, this has nothing to do with profit, and everything to do with power. This, just to play privatization’s advocate here, is the type of public dysfunction that might open a person to the argument that pub-lic decision-making is bad.