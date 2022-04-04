Sarah Palin’s Identity Problem

In an era where several House Republicans have associated themselves with white nationalists, promoted conspiracy theories, fundraised off of booing the president at the State of the Union, and unspooled stories about their colleagues participating in orgies, it’s unclear whether Palin can still carve a niche for herself within the wing of the party that she helped create.

“There’s no mystery to who she is now,” said Steve Schmidt, who managed McCain’s 2008 campaign, once championed Palin’s vice presidential selection but has since expressed regret for over it and vociferously criticized her. If elected, Palin would join a “freakshow caucus” comprised of firebrands like Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Madison Cawthorn, Schmidt said. She would be there “to wage war on half the country, to create outrage and grievance,” he added.

The question is whether Alaskans want to add another face to that crowd. Announcing her candidacy, Palin paid homage to the hot-button issues that motivate Republican primary voters, saying the country needed leaders to “combat the left’s socialist, big-government, America-last agenda.” But, beyond mentioning how Alaska can “help provide” energy security, she did not say what she would specifically do for the state. Michael Carey, a columnist for The Anchorage Daily News, told The New York Times after Young’s death that Alaskans would want the congressman to be succeeded by “someone who will go to Washington, give the bureaucrats hell and bring home the pork.”