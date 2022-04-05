Mark Zuckerberg Actually Donated Some of His Riches to a Good Cause. Republicans Want to Block Him From Ever Doing It Again.

The case of Anderson County, Kentucky, is instructive. It’s a community of 22,000, roughly 40 minutes west of Lexington. “I was very leery when I applied for that grant,” said Jason Denny, the Republican county clerk, in a legislative hearing earlier this year. But his concerns died down as he went through the process. He received about $10,000, with no restrictions on how he could use it. It paid for mailers that were sent to every voter, informing them about how to cast ballots in person under the pandemic conditions, as well as a trailer where the workers set up extra voting stations. (Denny would have asked for more, he said, but “I didn’t want to be hoggish.”) In the end, he and other county clerks managed to “pull off a nearly perfect election—one of the smoothest elections that Kentucky’s ever seen.”

In the months afterward, however, as Trump and his supporters groped around for evidence that the contest had been rigged, the CTCL grants started coming in for more criticism. The Foundation for Government Accountability (which has ties to better known right-wing groups, including the American Legislative Exchange Council, the State Policy Network, and the Cato Institute) published several reports showing that most of the grant money had gone to Democratic-leaning urban areas. It argued that CTCL had “targeted” the donations in ways that helped Joe Biden and his party. Its findings made the rounds in conservative media, first in The Daily Signal and Newsmax and later in The Wall Street Journal’s Opinion page. The New York Post and The Federalist also published similar research.



The FGA’s work also helped propel a wave of legislation. A federal bill, introduced by New York Republican Representative Claudia Tenney and championed by her Colorado colleague Lauren Boebert, which would have banned private grants in future elections, stalled in the House last year. But similar bills have been more successful at the state level: At least 10 of these bills passed in 2021, and others are being pushed this spring.