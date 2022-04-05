Twitter’s Elon Musk Trap

For now, Musk’s motives are unclear. He acquired the Twitter shares more than a week before posting his free speech survey, per the SEC filing. But after releasing his poll, Musk briefly publicly flirted with the idea of starting his own social media platform, telling a Twitter user he was “giving serious thought” to the possibility. But starting new social networks is hard to do, as the spectacular collapse of Donald Trump’s Truth Social testifies. Most people interested in doing something like tweeting are on Twitter, after all. Although the list of those banned from Twitter for sharing misinformation or inciting violence is growing—it most notably includes Trump, but also Marjorie Taylor Greene, Roger Stone, and Steve Bannon, among others—it’s similarly not clear that a platform that advertises the presence of those personalities can come close to competing with Twitter. These social networks have an additional problem: Promising not to moderate any content whatsoever often leads to platforms being overrun by white supremacists and other unsavory characters.



Musk may be up to nothing more than making money. To an extremely rich person, $2.9 billion in stock is a lot but ultimately not that much—his net worth is nearly a hundred times that. A fan of buying shiny things for the sake of buying them, Musk may very well just be acting like the prototypical rich tech guy: He is an active Twitter user, after all, so why not buy a significant stake in the company? The form he filled out to disclose his investment, meanwhile, indicates that he had “not acquired the securities with any purpose, or with the effect, of changing or influencing the control of the issuer.” Musk, however, has never cared much for rules and seems to actually enjoy tangling with the SEC. That Musk posted his poll after acquiring shares in Twitter suggests he does indeed intend to pressure Twitter to change its policies—but then again, Musk seems to be governed almost entirely by whims.

