We Can Sanction Putin’s Russia Much More Harshly, but Will It Help?

More disturbing is the understanding that countries have demonstrated their ability to withstand huge amounts of punishment for decades when they feel their interests are at stake. Cuba hasn’t buckled under a U.S. embargo for more than 60 years, a huge ongoing blow for a country that was once the second-richest in Latin America because it exported huge amounts of sugar to the American market. Similarly, Iran’s oil sales have been devastated by years of Western sanctions, and all enterprises tied to the state have been declared off-limits to most countries. None of that has moderated Iranian behavior in any significant way.

In addition, Russian leaders have had years to prepare for ensure harsh economic measures. After all, they have been under sanctions since Putin invaded the Crimea in 2014. Richard Connolly, a British researcher who authored the creatively titled book Russia’s Response to Sanctions, has written about how the country is constructed to safeguard independence in the face of global hostility. Russia has built a “durable, in some ways primitive system,” Connolly has said. They have small amounts of debt, governmental control over the banking system and key industries, and a diversified trade portfolio. “I’m not saying they’re going to have a wonderful time. I’m saying they have the resources to deal with these problems.” He calls Russia’s set-up “the Kalashnikov economy.” Tough and deadly, like the gun.

It’s doubtful that any economic costs will be severe enough to change the calculus of Putin or the Russian public in the short-term. When countries have strong objectives, they will suffer to achieve them. That sad reality should inform any decisions going forward about how to react to Russia’s ongoing brutality in Ukraine.