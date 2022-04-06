Steve Bannon Said Trump Reminded Him of Hitler. He Meant It as a Compliment.

Moynihan, a social conservative, called the second of these (the legitimization of deviant behavior) “defining deviancy down,” and the examples he cited (redefinition of the mentally ill as homeless; regarding out-of-wedlock birth as normal; and accepting horrifically high levels of violent crime) were conservative culture-war targets when he published his essay back in 1993. Except for violent crime, none remained hot-button topics in the culture wars, mainly because all three declined in subsequent years (especially violent crime).

Today’s screaming culture-war fights are more likely to be about LGBTQ rights, Covid-19 vaccinations, and (thanks to vile conspiracy-mongering by QAnon) pedophilia. Except for the first, these three targets don’t fit Moynihan’s template. Yes, society is being asked to revise its previous notions about gender, and it’s no surprise that conservatives hate that. But vaccinations aren’t new, just newly controversial, and pedophilia is neither more accepted nor (as best anyone can tell) any more common than it ever was. Culture wars are being fought over them anyway because the deviancy that’s being defined down is that of the cultural warriors themselves. Sociopaths have burrowed into the halls of power.

They seem especially visible in the House of Representatives. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, tweeted Monday: “Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ.” That isn’t just false and extremist. It’s depraved. #KBJ is Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, whom Senate Republicans smeared hatefully during her confirmation hearings as soft on child pornography. (Repeated fact-checks demonstrated Jackson’s rulings in child pornography cases were well within the mainstream, even compared to some Trump-appointed judges.) Senate Republicans leveled this accusation because they’re crudely partisan, not because they believe it. Taylor Greene took them at their word and applied the same reasoning to fellow Republicans who voted to advance Jackson’s nomination to the Senate floor. That’s something only a sociopath would do.