Give Communities Control of Carbon Removal

The need for carbon removal isn’t just an artifact of modeling, though some economic modeling scenarios have been overly reliant on carbon removal. Citing high outliers from these model outputs, journalistic pieces, carbon removal investors, and even expert reviews have breathlessly called for 10 to 20 billion tonnes of removal per year by the end of the century—astronomical quantities, equivalent to 25–50 percent of current global carbon dioxide emissions—without more deeply evaluating these claims. But this tendency has been critiqued for several years now, first by scientists skeptical of the overall scale and reliance on natural solutions, such as reforestation and coupling bioenergy, to carbon capture and later by activists worried about the overstated need for carbon removal being misused by fossil fuel companies. Other scientists then responded to this critique, producing modeling studies that instead focused on reducing fossil fuel use. The newest IPCC report examines these demand-side reductions in great detail, which is progress.

How do we go about removing carbon from our atmosphere in the most equitable, sustainable way possible?

What a lot of commentary misses is that even in ambitious climate action scenarios, where carbon removal is downgraded and the energy sector goes fully renewable, carbon removal is still necessary to compensate for other greenhouse gas emissions, largely from agriculture, and a small amount of carbon dioxide. Limiting warming to anything close to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) hinges on being able to do some atmospheric carbon removal—perhaps on the order of 1.5 to 3.1 billion tonnes of removal per year, to compensate for emissions that are extremely difficult to eliminate. (To be sure, these numbers are still very large: One billion tonnes of annual removal would take 10 percent of the world’s current electricity generation to power an industrial removal process, or require growing a forest the size of Texas.) It could also be morally and politically justified for countries or actors historically responsible for climate change to deploy even more carbon removal to offset some residual emissions beyond those that are truly hard to avoid—for example, from countries that have not benefited from the historical privilege of being early to industrialize.

So the question should be: How do we go about removing carbon from our atmosphere in the most equitable, sustainable way possible?